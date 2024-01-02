Sanibel city councilmember Scott Crater resigns, citing financial disclosure law

Sanibel City Councilmember Scott Crater has resigned from his seat, becoming the on of the latest local officials to quit because of the state's expanded financial disclosure law.

Crater, a dermatologist, wrote that the enhanced requirements would have an adverse effect on his business and family in a Dec. 28 letter to his colleagues in city government.

"I have agonized over this decision for the past two weeks, but I have decided to resign from council over the required Form 6. Effective immediately," Crater wrote.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law requiring elected members of municipal governments to annually report details about their personal finances – including their net worth, the value of each personal asset greater than $1,000 in value and the names of any person to whom they own a $1,000 or greater debt.

Previously, local officials had to disclose a more limited amount of financial information, including income sources, real estate holdings and business interests.

The new law has sparked more than 30 resignations across the state, including the Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe and Fort Myers Beach Town Councilmember Bill Veach.

"Being on the council with you all has been one of the most interesting and satisfying experiences of my life, and it has been my honor and privilege to serve with you," Crater wrote in his letter. "I hate not being able finish something that I have started, and I am very sad to resign before my term is up."

Crater, who was elected to the four-year term in 2021, could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

