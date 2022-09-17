Sanibel police work around the clock in video voyeurism case: Nearly half the victims identified

Sanibel police continue to work around the clock as they identify victims involved in their video voyeurism investigation.

The latest update, issued Friday, confirms police are nearly halfway through cracking the case.

They've identified 22 victims out of the total 55, according to the latest press release issued by the Sanibel Police Department. They say the people visited July 28.

Prior: Sanibel bathroom cameras: Records show hundreds of videos taken inside two beach restrooms

Walmart video voyeurism: Lee Sheriff says man arrested in Walmart video voyeurism case alleged in Goodwill incident

Dana Alan Caruso, 58, of Hampson, New Hampshire, is charged with eight counts of voyeurism and video voyeurism, five of them involving children younger than 16.

After installing the device on July 13, beach surveillance camera captured a man identified as Caruso outside the restroom watching people enter and exit the restrooms on nine non-consecutive days.

Police reported that they retrieved 277 videos — 190 in the south family restroom and 87 from the north family restroom.

Hidden in the homemade fire alarm boxes, the key fob-size cameras recorded five-minute clips stored on micro SD memory cards that could transfer to electronic devices such as a phone or laptop.

Many of those on video had their private areas exposed to the camera, which was recorded. The descriptions in the arrest report include single men, children, teen boys, women, and mothers with their children.

Some used the facilities, and some changed into or out of swimsuits.

Police at Chicago's O'Hare Airport arrested Caruso on Aug. 19 after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

He was booked into Lee County Jail on Sept. 5 and was released the following day on a $140,000 bond.

Caruso hired private attorney Zachary Cantor, a criminal defense attorney who founded Cantor and Cantor in Fort Myers.

Caruso pleaded not guilty on Sept. 7. He's due back in court on Oct. 10.

Sanibel police continue to ask anyone who used the family restrooms July 28 to contact the office to help with the investigation and determine if they were recorded.

Story continues

Patrons can call Detective John Eicher at 239-472-3111.

Sanibel will continue to provide weekly updates on the case, pending significant updates, according to the release.

News-Press archives contributed to this report.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Sanibel police work around the clock in video voyeurism case