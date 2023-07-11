Sanilac Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Peck

A woman is dead after a shooting in Peck.

Deputies were called out to a residence in the 5700 block of Mills Street at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call, according to a news release from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.

A 46-year-old man was also injured with a gunshot wound and was taken to McKenzie Hospital via ambulance.

He was later transferred to out of the area for further treatment of his injuries.

The incident was reported by a 19-year-old man who was uninjured.

Sanilac County Undersheriff Nathan Smith said no arrests have been made. He did not say if the shooter had been identified, but said the involved parties were at the scene when law enforcement arrived and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

The sheriff's office is withholding names of the involved individuals while the shooting is under investigation. Michigan State Police and the Brown City Police Department also responded to the shooting.

Sanilac County Sheriff's Office emblem on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

