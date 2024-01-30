Sanitary sewer overflow reported in south Austin, utility company says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An investigation opened last week by Austin Water revealed thousands of gallons of rainwater from Williamson Creek “entered” the Austin Water sanitary sewer system, which prompted a sanitary sewer overflow notice for a neighborhood in south Austin on Monday.

On Jan. 24, Austin Water crews responded to a complaint that was first submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) about the possible overflow near the 300 block of Heartwood Drive, the utility company said in a news release. The complaint said more than 100 gallons were spilled into the “vicinity of the site reported to Austin Water,” the release said.

Austin Water then began conducting an investigation and found damage to “an upstream manhole likely caused by heavy rains and storms in the Austin area recently experienced,” the release said. Moreover, more than 800,900 gallons of rainwater then got mixed with wastewater.

At this time, the leak is not affecting Austin’s drinking water supply, according to Austin Water.

The utility company urges any private drinking water well users within half a mile of the area to boil their water.

