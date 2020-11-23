ASTOUND Upgrades Canadian Capabilities with Purchase of State-Of-The-Art Facility

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - After ten years in Oakville, ASTOUND Group will officially be shifting Canadian operations to a larger, more advanced facility in Burlington, Ontario. This shift marks an increased commitment to providing best-in-class fabrication for custom architectural features on the east coast. This new state-of-the-art facility doubles ASTOUND's square footage and boosts its equipment and technology capabilities significantly.

Digitally fabricated metal structures that have been staged in the ASTOUND preparation room in Burlington, Ontario. (CNW Group/ASTOUND Group)
The new Burlington facility offers all fabrication services under one roof and will be able to work efficiently with any material. In addition to streamlined integration between materials and technicians, ASTOUND will continue to prioritize digital infrastructure to deliver premium solutions for any project. The technology-driven infrastructure emphasizes the use of industry-leading software to create 3D models that are constructed with the highest level of accuracy and precision.

The ASTOUND Burlington facility provides:

  • Project management, development, engineering and design services

  • Collaborative 3D printing, robotics and digital-manufacturing studio

  • Architectural metalwork, metal systems and ornamental architectural forms

  • Fully outfitted millwork shop with team of carpenters

  • Solid-surface and thermoformed composites

  • Architectural fabrics and upholstery

  • Graphic arts and custom digital print production

  • Paint and Finishes – Architectural coatings, powder-coat and scenic paint

  • Public art and 3D Sculpture design and fabrication

  • Preparation, staging and storage areas

"With the acquisition of this new building and the way we have expanded our digital infrastructure and fabrication services, our team can provide a solution to any challenge. With the added infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing abilities, our team of project developers and designers ensure the highest level of integration between disciplines and technicians that would typically require multiple vendors to achieve. Technology drives our business and our manufacturing processes. Digital fabrication is at the core of what we provide our partners, and it ensures jobs are fabricated and installed on time and on budget," said CEO & Founder, Dale Morgan.

The state-of-the-art, digitally integrated, fabrication infrastructure of this new facility supports ASTOUND Group's North America-wide offering as a one-stop-shop for all custom fabrication needs. With in-house capabilities for design, engineering, millwork, metal, graphics, scenic, and paint, ASTOUND prides themselves in their 'no limits' approach to translating ambitious vision into an exact and precise reality.

About ASTOUND Group

ASTOUND Group is an architectural services firm that engineers, fabricates and installs custom features using precise, digital fabrication techniques. Partnering with general contractors, developers, and architects, ASTOUND transforms concepts into precise physical installations.

With a combined 600,000 square feet of state-of-the-art fabrication and production space spanning North America with locations in Burlington, Portland and Las Vegas, ASTOUND is capable of creating the most seemingly impossible of spaces a reality. For more information, please visit www.astoundgroup.com

ASTOUND Project Managers reviewing a structural model for an upcoming project. (CNW Group/ASTOUND Group)
The ASTOUND preparation area preparing a project for stagin. (CNW Group/ASTOUND Group)
SOURCE ASTOUND Group

