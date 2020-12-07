The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

Rachel E. Greenspan
alexis robinault sharkey dead influencer houston
A 26-year-old influencer was found dead in Houston over the weekend. @AlexisSharkey/Instagram

  • The sanitation worker who found the body of Houston influencer Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • "It's been playing back in my head every day," John Richardso of the City of Houston Solid Waste told local outlet KHOU.

  • Sharkey, a budding Instagram influencer, was found dead the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

One of the men who discovered the body of Alexis Sharkey on November 28, said he can't stop thinking about the moment he saw the deceased 26-year-old on the side of the road in Houston.

"It plays back in my head," John Richardson, who works for the City of Houston Solid Waste, told local outlet KHOU. "It's been playing back in my head every day."

Richardson told KHOU that an employee he supervised called him that morning, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, saying that he wasn't sure what he was looking at. "He said he thought he'd saw a body or a mannequin," Richardson said. Richardson went to the address that his employee relayed, and "there it was," he said, referring to Sharkey's dead body, which authorities said was found naked and without visible wounds.

"She was laying there deceased, no clothes on. I just got on the phone, and I called 911," Richardson said.

Sharkey, whose legal name was Alexis Robinault but used her husband's last name professionally, was a budding Instagram influencer with roughly 20,000 followers at the time of her death. She posted lifestyle and fashion content and partnered with Monat, a haircare and wellness brand that uses multilevel marketing to sell its products.

The circumstances of Sharkey's death are being investigated by the Houston Police Department. After a preliminary autopsy, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in Robinault's death, a spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences told People. The final results of the autopsy are still pending.

In an interview with Insider, Sharkey's mother, Stacey Robinault, said that she believes her daughter was murdered. "I believe solely that she was murdered, because of the manner in which her body was left," she said. "It just drives deep into the soul that something very malicious happened here, and I want to get to the bottom of it."

Robinault said that her daughter made the people in her life "feel good" with her bright attitude. "She was so much fun. She was very playful. She was very caring," Robinault said.

Video: What it’s like being a ‘deathcare’ worker

Read the original article on Insider

