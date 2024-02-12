Sanitation worker killed in crash after coming out of retirement, Florida city says

Less than a year after a veteran sanitation worker came back to work from retirement, he was killed in a crash on the job, Florida city officials said.

Ed Johnson was operating a garbage truck for the city on Feb. 12 when he was involved in a crash, according to a news release from the city of Brooksville.

Details of the crash were not released, but city officials said Johnson was driving the truck and died following the accident.

Johnson retired after serving the department of public works for 15 years, officials said, “but loved his work so much that he returned in April 2023.”

The city said the team has “suffered a terrible loss” and Johnson was “a valued employee.”

“Ed’s dedication to his work, positive attitude, and friendly personality will be greatly missed,” city officials said. “Our hearts go out to his spouse, Mrs. Peggy Johnson, who lost her husband of many years.”

Brooksville is about 50 miles north of Tampa.

