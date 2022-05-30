Sanitation worker loses leg when driver pins him against dump truck, Louisiana cops say

A sanitation worker lost his leg when a distracted driver plowed into the back of a dump truck as he was loading trash, multiple outlets report, citing Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred Monday, May 30, just after 8 a.m. in the 3400 block of River Road near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson, according to WVUE. The truck was stopped and the worker was loading garbage into the back when the driver of a Toyota RAV4 SUV rear-ended it, pinning the worker between the vehicles, troopers told the outlet.

The driver, who wasn’t named, was on their cellphone when they crashed, WDSU reported, citing troopers.

The worker’s leg was severed, and he was treated at a hospital, according to Nola.com. His condition wasn’t known as of Monday afternoon.

McClatchy News reached out to Louisiana State Police on Monday, May 30, and was awaiting a response.

The driver was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and texting while driving, troopers said.

Jefferson is less than 10 miles west of New Orleans.

