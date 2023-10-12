Sanity evaluation, plea agreement continue cases of 2 Rapides men accused in homicides

The cases of two Rapides Parish men accused in separate homicides have been continued until later this year.

Markese Deshawn Dewayne Harrell, 27, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the May 2022 death of another Rapides Parish inmate, an action called "unprovoked" at the time of his arrest by the Sheriff's Office.

He's accused of attacking 23-year-old Andrew Steven Myles in a holding cell at the downtown Alexandria jail on May 19, 2022. Myles later died at a hospital.

Harrell was indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury in June 2022 on a charge of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in August 2022.

A trial was set for the week of Oct. 9, but the date was passed pending the outcome of a sanity commission. A hearing on that was set for Dec. 12 by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett.

In the second case, Kyle Lucien Ryland had his trial on a charge of manslaughter set for the week of Oct. 9. But he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of negligent homicide on Sept. 18.

Ryland had been arrested by the sheriff's office in December 2019 on a second-degree murder charge.

He and another man, 56-year-old Steven Wayne Saucier, had gotten into a verbal argument in the Kolin area, near the intersection of Hog Lake Road and La. Highway 454, when Ryland shot Saucier, according to the initial news release.

He was indicted on the manslaughter charge by a Rapides Parish grand jury in November 2020 and, after three trial dates were set and continued, both sides said in September 2022 that they were unable to reach a plea agreement.

Two more trial dates were set before the parties — Kelvin Saunders for the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office and George Higgins III for Ryland's defense — reached a deal.

Sentencing was deferred until Nov. 17, and Doggett ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be done.

Negligent homicide carries a maximum sentence of five years, but Higgins reversed the defense's right to file a motion to reconsider a three-year sentence, according to Rapides Parish Clerk of Court online records.

