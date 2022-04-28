Sanity still key issue in case of Fresno County man accused of killing grandmother, woman

After three mental health evaluations, the question of whether accused murderer Austin Alvarez of Reedley is competent to stand trial remains unanswered.

The 23-year-old Alvarez appeared in Fresno County Superior Court Wednesday for what was expected be to a ruling on his competency to stand trial for the Christmas Day murders of his grandmother, Magdalena Alvarez, 58, and Meisa Rashid, 39, the owner of a convenience store in nearby Orange Cove.

The court proceedings have been suspended for several weeks as Judge James Kelley weighs the evaluations along with concerns raised by his defense attorneys Mark Coleman and Jim Vorhies.

Since his arrest in late December, a doubt was raised as to Alvarez’s ability to understand what was happening in court and whether he could assist in his own defense.

The first evaluation by a court appointed psychiatrist found him incompetent to stand trial. But prosecutor Kelly Smith urged the judge for another opinion. The judge agreed and the second evaluation found Alvarez competent.

A third evaluation was done at the request of the defense and it found Alvarez competent.

Smith believes Alvarez is competent and wants to push ahead with prosecution. If convicted on all counts, Alvarez faces 84-years-to-life in prison.

Vorhies said Wednesday he still has his doubts.

“We know that the charges involved here are extremely grave and in this sort of case any assistance our client can give us is critical,” Vorhies said. “But at this point we have not been able to receive that.”

The judge deferred ruling on the issue and set a status hearing on June 8. One possible next step may be to litigate Alvarez’s competency, either at a jury or at a court trial.

It is unknown why Alvarez went to his family’s home in the 17000 block of Goodfellow Avenue and gunned down his grandmother and Rashid.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said Alvarez also shot at, but missed, his father who was outside of the home. Alvarez was caught that day about 10 miles away near American and Anchor avenues in Orange Cove.

He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail where he remains. Bail is set at $4.5 million..