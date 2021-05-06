Saniyya Dennis, missing Buffalo State College student, died by apparent suicide, DA says

Saniyya Dennis, the New York college student who disappeared last month, died by apparent suicide, officials said Thursday.

Dogs stopped picking up the 19-year-old's scent at Niagara Falls State Park near Goat Island, where police said her phone last pinged, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters during a morning news conference.

"It appears that this poor girl took her own life," he said.

However, authorities have not located Dennis' body, according to the DA.

She was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College on April 24. Shortly after she was captured on campus surveillance video leaving her dorm, Flynn said Dennis walked toward a garbage can on campus and threw away "personal items that would lead someone to believe that she was not returning to the dorm." It was unclear what the personal items were.

Missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis (Courtesy Dennis family)

Multiple law enforcement agencies and numerous volunteers were involved in a widespread search for Dennis following her disappearance.

Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.