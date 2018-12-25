Is Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) A Financially Sound Company?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of US$1.5b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Electronic companies, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into SANM here.

Does SANM produce enough cash relative to debt?

SANM has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from US$480m to US$608m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$420m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, SANM has generated US$156m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 26%, meaning that SANM’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for unprofitable companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In SANM’s case, it is able to generate 0.26x cash from its debt capital.

Can SANM pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at US$2.4b, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$3.0b, with a current ratio of 1.26x. Generally, for Electronic companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does SANM face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 41% of equity, SANM may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. But since SANM is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although SANM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SANM has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Sanmina to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

