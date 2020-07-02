SANNE Appoints New Head of Business Development in Tokyo

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANNE, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services, has appointed Sakuya Tajima as Head of Business Development − Japan as it continues to strengthen its Asia-Pacific business.

Working closely with Country Head − Mark Bennett, Tajima-san will be responsible for driving new and existing business development in Japan.

With more than 36 years of industry experience, Tajima-san joins SANNE after a long and distinguished career at State Street in Japan where he took a series of senior client-facing roles, taking a lead in business development with some of the most prominent asset owners and asset managers. He has successfully introduced a broad array of products and services, with particular focus on alternative asset servicing, in an effort of supporting the execution of their strategic investment initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment Mark Bennett, Country Head – Japan at SANNE, said:

"We are focused on providing the best products and services to clients in Japan. This is a market that will increase allocations to Alternative Assets over the coming years and we intend to be market leaders in servicing these assets.

"In Tajima-san we have hired someone with unparalleled market knowledge and capabilities. Throughout his career Tajima-san has demonstrated a clear commitment to providing excellent client service, we could not be more delighted to welcome Tajima-san to our growing business. We view this strategic appointment as a key component for the next stage in our growth journey within Japan."

On his appointment Tajima-san commented:

"In Japan the need for a high-quality asset service supporting the growth of alternative investment strategies has never been clearer. The capabilities that SANNE has globally in this area are industry leading and I look forward to developing new opportunities in Japan to benefit the market here. We believe that we can be an essential resource that both asset managers and asset owners can count on as the market continues to seek investment in private assets that SANNE has been so successful in servicing through its global platform.

"Our success in Japan will be best served by embracing the local culture and I am happy that we are Culturally Japanese and Authentically SANNE."

Tajima-san graduated from The University of Tokyo with a BA in Law and earned his MBA with High Honors from Boston University Questrom School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), a member of CFA Society Boston, and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) registered by Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

