Sanofi exec: 'It's not about the financials. We are in it because of COVID-19'

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

Before Merck (MRK) partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to produce its vaccine in the U.S., another vaccine competitor offered its manufacturing plants in Europe to help meet the global demand of COVID-19 vaccines.

After its own vaccine trial hit a snag, Sanofi (SNY) announced it would provide manufacturing capacity to both J&J and Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX). The company is also helping with the final stage of manufacturing, known as "fill and finish" or "fill and pack," for both vaccines.

Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi and head of the vaccines unit, Sanofi Pasteur, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that he hopes the move will cast a better light on the drug industry, which is often criticized for its high prices.

"I think it's showing to the world that sometimes this industry that can be, sometimes, a little bit differently perceived in the media ... what we have at the heart of this industry," he said.

"We had fill and pack sites that could have done our COVID-19 vaccines, but had a few months of not being used because of the delay. And that's how we started the partnership with BioNTech in Germany, or in France with J&J," Triomphe said.

Sanofi now has two vaccine candidates in clinical trials, the first, with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a protein recombinant adjuvant (similar to, but not the same as that of Novavax (NVAX)); and an mRNA candidate with partner TranslateBio (TBIO).

In the meantime, Sanofi realized it would have manufacturing capacity available for fill and finish and offered to help both competitors.

But once Sanofi's candidates make it through clinical trials and receive emergency use authorizations, the company will shift to manufacturing its own products. And it isn't going to be an easy pivot.

First, because the materials vary slightly between each vaccine platform. Even with the mRNA candidate, the lipid nanoparticles, or fatty envelopes used to deliver the vaccine, can vary between companies. In addition, each company is using a different vial size based on its formula.

"It seems trivial, but actually, when you're on a high-speed (manufacturing) line that's doing fill and pack, everything is calibrated for this specific vial," Triomphe explained.

"So when you change containers, you have to re-equip and recalibrate that line. Seems not complicated, but when you're doing tens of millions of doses per month, it has to be extremely precise" Triomphe said.

Diving into mRNA

The company recently dove into the mRNA pool by starting a Phase 1/2 trial with TranslateBio for an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The surprise success of the mRNA platform has put Pfizer, with its partner BioNTech, and Moderna (MRNA) in the lead of the new trend.

"We knew that we were not ready to be the first mRNA vaccine because we had not worked with TBio on vaccines before, and TBio is coming from mRNA from a therapeutic perspective, not for vaccines," Triomphe said.

Being late to the game doesn't faze Triomphe. "If others are working on it, and it does work, we're going to regret not having tried," he said.

Looking ahead, the potential for mRNA to be used in various types of vaccines is a large market, especially for Sanofi, which leads the market in flu vaccines. But the technology still has limits.

"We need to recalibrate and think about pandemic speed. When you look at the transformation of this industry, there is the potential, but this platform ... is not going to work for all vaccines," Triomphe said.

And even if it does for a key vaccine such as for flu — which the other mRNA companies are also pursuing— the biggest obstacle is finding a way to make it a single dose and store at more normal refrigerator temperatures.

"Seasonal flu is not a pandemic period. When you go to millions of doctors at the same time around the world, the distribution center is going to be the classical distribution center," Triomphe said.

But for now, Sanofi's focus remains on the coronavirus pandemic. Though its candidates won't be among the first shots in the arms of people in the U.S. and Europe, Triomphe notes increasing global demand.

"There are other markets. There are still more than 7 billion people on this planet," Triomphe said.

But, he stressed, "It's not about the financials. We are in it because of COVID-19. We are in it because we have lost employees to COVID-19," he said, adding that, "it's a no-regret move."

"We don't want to lose an opportunity to contribute to fight the pandemic."

More from Anjalee:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: NFTs are hot. So what are they?

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset, have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars and musicians such as the Kings of Leon rock group embracing them for their latest album. WHAT IS AN NFT? An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain.

  • U.S. plans to use real world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

    U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems.

  • U.K. to Cut Industrial Pollution by Two-Thirds in 15 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government revealed plans to slash the amount of carbon dioxide spewed out by factories and other industrial processes by two-thirds within the next 15 years.The Industrial Decarbonization Strategy published Wednesday is part of the U.K.’s ambition to effectively eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy allocated more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to projects that can help drive down emissions in hospitals and schools, as well as factories.Cutting emissions from industry is one of the toughest areas in the fight against climate change. Some processes like oil refining, chemical and steel production rely on fossil fuels and can’t be easily be switched to renewable electricity.The new strategy sets an expectation for industry to switch 20 terawatt-hours of its energy from fossil fuels to low carbon sources by 2030. That’s equivalent to 17% of all renewable energy generated by the U.K. in 2019.Ultra-high temperatures have conventionally been produced by burning coal or gas. That now has to change and the government is betting on the development of hydrogen to help replace fossil fuels, especially in energy-intensive industries.Industrial demand for hydrogen could be as much as 16 terawatt-hours a year by 2030 and 86 terawatt-hours by 2050, according to the government. Industrial gas consumption was about 102 terawatt-hours in 2019, the latest data show.The 1 billion pounds of funding seeks to to try to get “private enterprise to do the heavy lifting,” Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on BBC radio Wednesday. “We’re trying to create incentives for private investors to go down the energy transition route.”The latest announcement on pollution and climate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government comes as lawmakers from around the world call for more ambition ahead of November’s crucial United Nations climate talks in Glasgow.There’s pressure on the U.K. to lead by example, an aspiration that has been called into question over its plans to build a new deep coal mine in northern England.On Wednesday, Kwarteng said there were now “compelling reasons” not to allow the coal mine in Cumbria to go ahead. In the past he’d argued the mine will help the steel industry become greener because it will allow steel plants to use coal dug up at home rather than importing emissions.Planning permission for the mine will now be subject to a public inquiry following concerns that it would derail the U.K.’s efforts to meet its target for net-zero emissions.The news also comes as the government seeks to revamp its industrial strategy. Earlier this month, Kwarteng scrapped a panel of high-profile business advisers that was set up about two and a half years ago to advise the government on its industrial strategy.“Government must also fully embrace the opportunities to save carbon through more efficient use of products and materials; the lowest carbon product is one you don’t make at all,” said Caterina Brandmayr, head of climate policy at think tank Green Alliance. “We now need fast action to turn these promises into a suite of concrete policies.”The U.K. plans to work out in the coming years how to make sure that its climate ambitions don’t affect the competitiveness of its industry. For the foreseeable future, it plans to primarily use free allowances in its carbon market to achieve that. Those are carbon permits handed out to industrial companies that would be threatened by international competitors that don’t have to pay to pollute.Longer term, the U.K. is looking at other options as well. That could just be through diplomacy, working directly with other countries and with multilateral organizations. But it could also do something to imported products that would level the playing field between foreign companies that aren’t covered by a carbon price and domestic companies that are.While the U.K. is vague in its strategy about what that policy could be, it is reminiscent of a proposal being talked about in the European Union to impose a tax on imports to adjust for carbon emissions.(Updates with detail throughout from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Half of all UK adults to have received a COVID vaccine by this week

    The UK is on track to have given half of all adults a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week.

  • COVID-19 variants are ‘nothing to get overly worried about’: Doctor

    Dr. Adrian Burrowes, Family Medicine Physician & CFP Physicians Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to discuss the latest coronavirus updates.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Harvest Capital Credit Corporation ("Harvest Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "HCAP") stock prior to December 23, 2020.You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Harvest Capital with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ("Portman Ridge"). Under the ...

  • Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and more condemn anti-Asian violence after shootings

    A host of celebrities have denounced rising anti-Asian violence after shootings in the Atlanta area left eight people dead, six of them Asian women.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy Now That The FDA Has Authorized Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is JNJ stock a buy now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized its one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use? Shares are now narrowly within a buy zone.

  • Indians push on without Lindor, lean on Bieber, pitching

    Since their odd 2020 season ended with a quick playoff exit, the Indians traded the face of their franchise and a popular pitcher and announced they're changing their name, those decisions further enraging an already angry fan base. It was only a matter of time before the Indians would have to part with shortstop Francisco Lindor, who had moved way out of their range. The Indians had a marvelous six-year run with Lindor, winning three straight AL Central titles and getting to Game 7 of the World Series in 2016 with the four-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner.

  • Comcast Stock Is Near a Record. One Analyst Says the Company Should Break Up.

    Wells Fargo's Steven Cahall argues that Comcast stock will continue to trade at a discount as long as it maintains its cable and media conglomerate structure. He's not a buyer of the shares.

  • Uber minimum wage 'will make a difference'

    Some drivers welcome Uber concessions on pay and pensions, but others said it made no difference.

  • Amazon worker defends historic union drive at Senate hearing: 'We decided to stand up'

    Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders at a Senate hearing on Wednesday escalated support among top Democrats for a historic union drive at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama.

  • Toyota cutting some North America production this week

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will cut some production this week at plants in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico because of supply chain issues. The largest Japanese automaker said "a shortage of petrochemicals will affect production." Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday that supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week starting Monday.

  • Jackbox CEO on post-pandemic outlook: ‘The future looks really bright’ 

    Mike Bilder, Jackbox Games CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Daniel Howley to discuss the outlook for the gaming industry and the company’s growth amid the pandemic.

  • U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates steady, as expected, and said it would continue to keep its rate close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come. At the same time, worries that the stimulus could overheat the economy and lead to higher inflation rates have triggered a strong rise in long-duration Treasury yields and made technology and other growth stocks less attractive.

  • Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile..

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Guam National Guard be sent home after ‘ambushing’ her office with cookies

    ‘American servicemen are being forced to defend Fort Pelosi’