Sanofi exec: 'It's not about the financials. We are in it because of COVID-19'

Before Merck (MRK) partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to produce its vaccine in the U.S., another vaccine competitor offered its manufacturing plants in Europe to help meet the global demand of COVID-19 vaccines.

After its own vaccine trial hit a snag, Sanofi (SNY) announced it would provide manufacturing capacity to both J&J and Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX). The company is also helping with the final stage of manufacturing, known as "fill and finish" or "fill and pack," for both vaccines.

Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi and head of the vaccines unit, Sanofi Pasteur, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that he hopes the move will cast a better light on the drug industry, which is often criticized for its high prices.

"I think it's showing to the world that sometimes this industry that can be, sometimes, a little bit differently perceived in the media ... what we have at the heart of this industry," he said.

"We had fill and pack sites that could have done our COVID-19 vaccines, but had a few months of not being used because of the delay. And that's how we started the partnership with BioNTech in Germany, or in France with J&J," Triomphe said.

Sanofi now has two vaccine candidates in clinical trials, the first, with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a protein recombinant adjuvant (similar to, but not the same as that of Novavax (NVAX)); and an mRNA candidate with partner TranslateBio (TBIO).

In the meantime, Sanofi realized it would have manufacturing capacity available for fill and finish and offered to help both competitors.

But once Sanofi's candidates make it through clinical trials and receive emergency use authorizations, the company will shift to manufacturing its own products. And it isn't going to be an easy pivot.

First, because the materials vary slightly between each vaccine platform. Even with the mRNA candidate, the lipid nanoparticles, or fatty envelopes used to deliver the vaccine, can vary between companies. In addition, each company is using a different vial size based on its formula.

"It seems trivial, but actually, when you're on a high-speed (manufacturing) line that's doing fill and pack, everything is calibrated for this specific vial," Triomphe explained.

"So when you change containers, you have to re-equip and recalibrate that line. Seems not complicated, but when you're doing tens of millions of doses per month, it has to be extremely precise" Triomphe said.

Diving into mRNA

The company recently dove into the mRNA pool by starting a Phase 1/2 trial with TranslateBio for an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The surprise success of the mRNA platform has put Pfizer, with its partner BioNTech, and Moderna (MRNA) in the lead of the new trend.

"We knew that we were not ready to be the first mRNA vaccine because we had not worked with TBio on vaccines before, and TBio is coming from mRNA from a therapeutic perspective, not for vaccines," Triomphe said.

Being late to the game doesn't faze Triomphe. "If others are working on it, and it does work, we're going to regret not having tried," he said.

Looking ahead, the potential for mRNA to be used in various types of vaccines is a large market, especially for Sanofi, which leads the market in flu vaccines. But the technology still has limits.

"We need to recalibrate and think about pandemic speed. When you look at the transformation of this industry, there is the potential, but this platform ... is not going to work for all vaccines," Triomphe said.

And even if it does for a key vaccine such as for flu — which the other mRNA companies are also pursuing— the biggest obstacle is finding a way to make it a single dose and store at more normal refrigerator temperatures.

"Seasonal flu is not a pandemic period. When you go to millions of doctors at the same time around the world, the distribution center is going to be the classical distribution center," Triomphe said.

But for now, Sanofi's focus remains on the coronavirus pandemic. Though its candidates won't be among the first shots in the arms of people in the U.S. and Europe, Triomphe notes increasing global demand.

"There are other markets. There are still more than 7 billion people on this planet," Triomphe said.

But, he stressed, "It's not about the financials. We are in it because of COVID-19. We are in it because we have lost employees to COVID-19," he said, adding that, "it's a no-regret move."

"We don't want to lose an opportunity to contribute to fight the pandemic."

