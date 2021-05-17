Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say their COVID-19 vaccine triggers a strong immune response, bolstering the late-comer program's potential as a booster shot

Andrew Dunn
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Paul Hudson, chief executive officer of Sanofi, poses during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson Reuters

  • Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said that their experimental COVID-19 vaccine succeeded in a mid-stage trial.

  • The pharma giants plan to launch a pivotal-stage study with 35,000 volunteers in the coming weeks.

  • The shot suffered from disappointing data and delays in 2020. The companies now hope for approval by year's end.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

One of the world's most closely watched coronavirus vaccine programs reported positive data on Monday from a mid-stage clinical trial, paving the way for the start of a massive human trial that could allow the shot to be authorized before the end of this year.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, two of the largest vaccine-makers in the world, said in a press release that their experimental coronavirus vaccine led to strong immune responses across all ages in a study that enrolled 722 volunteers. It's a much-needed piece of positive news for the two industry leaders, which saw their vaccine effort delayed by disappointing data announced in December, and have fallen far behind rivals like Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson.

Read more: GlaxoSmithKline stumbled with COVID-19 shots. Now it's facing an exodus of US talent and an uncertain future as the world's vaccine leader.

The companies did not release specific data on the antibody response, nor did they publish results in a peer-reviewed medical journal or post a paper on a preprint server.

Emma Walmsley
GSK CEO Emma Walmsley Microsoft

Instead, the companies issued a press release describing the neutralizing antibody responses as "comparable to those generated by natural infection."

Neutralizing antibodies are the virus-fighting proteins that play a critical role in our immune response. GSK and Sanofi added that younger volunteers had generally stronger immune responses to the vaccine.

The two pharma giants expect to launch a final-stage clinical study, called a Phase 3 trial, in the coming weeks that will enroll more than 35,000 people. They also plan to simultaneously run smaller studies that test their vaccine, including versions tailored to neutralize specific coronavirus variants, as booster shots in people who've already been immunized.

If everything goes to plan, Sanofi and GSK expect their vaccine to be approved in October, November, or December of 2021, the companies said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sanofi-GSK report positive interim results for their COVID-19 shot

    An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline showed a robust immune response in early-stage clinical trial results, enabling them to move to a late-stage study, the French drugmaker said on Monday. Sanofi and Britain's GSK said a global Phase III trial would start in the coming weeks and involve more than 35,000 adults, with the hope of seeing the vaccine approved by the fourth quarter after having initially targeted the first half of this year before a setback. Sanofi and GSK last December were forced to restart their trial when the vaccine showed a low immune response in older adults as a result of a weak antigen formulation.

  • GSK and Sanofi optimistic about COVID vaccine after phase 2 trials

    Trial results indicate a high immune response after a single dose in patients with prior infection, showing strong booster potential.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine strategy may focus on giving more people their first dose: Ong Ye Kung

    The next phase of Singapore's mass vaccination exercise could see emphasis placed on ensuring more people receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while allowing for a longer waiting period before their second doses are administered.

  • Coronavirus latest news: More than 20 million Britons now fully vaccinated

    How three days of inaction let the Indian variant take hold in Britain Analysis: Why modellers are worried about variant Getting workers back to offices set to divide The City Pubs and restaurants 'will need more taxpayer support' if June 21 delayed Jeremy Warner: Variant anxiety must not derail Britain's stonking recovery Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial More than 20 million Britons have now been fully vaccinated after almost 400,000 further jabs were administered on Saturday. A total of 20,103,658 people in the UK have now had both coronavirus vaccine doses, including 391,246 who received their second dose yesterday. A further 16,469,696 people have received only their first dose of a vaccine, taking the total number of doses administered to 56,677,012. It comes as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government had a "high degree of confidence" that those who had been vaccinated would be protected against the Indian variant, which is thought to be more transmissible. "That means that we can stay on course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and opening up carefully and cautiously, but we do need to be really very vigilant to the spread of the disease," the health secretary told Sky. "We have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome."" Follow the latest updates below.

  • Long working hours killing 745,000 people a year, study finds

    The World Health Organization says the trend may worsen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Much needed COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies. A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the world's COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has led to its stock of 300,000 doses rapidly running out, with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated. Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic since it began but over the past week it has reported more than 700 domestic cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in all, triggering panic-buying at supermarkets as the government tightened curbs in the capital, Taipei.

  • Sanofi, GSK say Covid vaccine shows positive result

    French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK reported Monday positive results in clinical trials of their Covid-19 jab following an earlier setback, raising hope it could be added to the world's vaccine arsenal.

  • Sanofi, GSK COVID vaccine shows strong immune response in phase 2 trials

    Sanofi and GSK announced this morning their COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated a strong immune response in adults in a phase 2 clinical trial.Why it matters: Sanofi and GSK say their recombinant protein-based vaccine candidate could ultimately serve as a universal COVID-19 vaccine booster, able to boost immunity regardless of the vaccination first received. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt could also ultimately help ease the ongoing global supply needs for vaccines.Details: Sanofi and GSK said the vaccine triggered an antibody response in 95% to 100% of all the trial participants, ages 18 to 95, who got the vaccine.The companies also observed a "high immune response after a single dose in patients" who previously recovered from COVID-19, which shows the vaccine has strong booster potential. It's a promising development after the companies had to delay their vaccine in December to improve immune response in older adults. Still, it's also important to point out this is a phase 2 clinical trial, a relatively small study with 722 volunteers in the U.S. and Honduras.A global Phase 3 trial with more than 35,000 participants from various countries is expected to start in the coming weeks to test the efficacy of two vaccine formulations against variants, officials said.In parallel, the companies also plan to conduct booster studies.Should the candidate prove successful in clearing Phase 3 testing and other regulatory hurdles, officials said a vaccine could be approved by the end of 2021.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Here Is What You Can Expect At Major US Stores Following CDC's New Mask Guidance

    The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has relaxed mask-wearing rules for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The CDC says people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen vaccine. At present, about 59% of American adults have received at least one shot, while 45% have received both. Here is how some major retail chains across the U.S. are responding: Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Walmart employees or customers starting from this coming Tuesday. Some local ordinances could still require masks. The company has also announced that a $75 bonus will be given to those employees who are or get vaccinated against COVID-19. Trader Joe's said fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks in stores. However, it still requires its employees to wear masks. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) also said it is removing mask requirements for shoppers inside stores on Friday. But customers will still have to wear face masks in its pharmacy and optical departments. Retail chain Publix said it would no longer require masks for vaccinated people starting Saturday. Publix's stores are in seven states in the South, including Florida. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has not changed its rule regarding masks for shoppers and employees. Similarly, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has not relaxed its rule regarding wearing masks. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: H.D.) has not changed its rules regarding wearing masks for its customers and workers. Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have said that they are still reviewing the CDC guidance. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga9 Takeaways From Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The COVID lab-leak theory goes mainstream

    A group of high-profile scientists published a letter calling for renewed investigation into the origins of COVID-19 — including the theory that it spilled out of a virology lab.Why it matters: The possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a Chinese lab and accidentally escaped — rather than emerging naturally from an animal — was initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory. But the letter shows a potential lab leak is increasingly being taken seriously.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In the letter published Thursday in the journal Science, a group of prominent epidemiologists and biologists wrote "theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable."Flashback: A World Health Organization-led investigation in China earlier this year concluded a zoonotic spillover from an animal was "likely to very likely," while a lab leak of a human-made virus was dismissed as "extremely unlikely."The letter in Science, though, notes "the two theories were not given balanced consideration," with only four out of the report's 313 pages addressing the possibility of a laboratory accident.Between the lines: In a contentious exchange with Sen. Rand Paul this week, Anthony Fauci said he was "fully in favor of any further investigation of what went on in China," while denying the National Institutes of Health had funded any "gain of function" research in China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.Former New York Times science journalist Nicholas Wade raised more questions recently with a long article noting, among other things, the paucity of any clear evidence of a zoological spillover more than 16 months after the pandemic began.The bottom line: Given the Chinese government's opacity on the issue, we may never know the true origins of a virus that has killed millions of people.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Latest: Spain sends plane to Nepal to help evacuations

    Spain is sending a plane to Nepal to pick up and bring home some 40 Spanish mountaineers, aid workers and others who have been affected by the travel bans imposed amid high coronavirus infection rates there. Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said Monday that the plane will also take ventilators and other medical supplies to Nepal to treat patients with COVID-19. Nepal is experiencing a coronavirus surge with record numbers of new infections and deaths.

  • Head of CDC defends eased mask guidance; British health chief confident vaccines are effective against India variant: Live COVID-19 updates

    CDC's Rochelle Walensky said her agency is working on guidance for the school year that begins in 3 months in some districts. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • 14 Reasons You Didn’t Get a Call Back After a Job Interview

    Getting called for a job interview -- especially now, in an extremely difficult job market -- is a major feat in itself. But of course, you want to make it to the next round or, even better, to get a...

  • Singapore warns children susceptible to virus variants, shuts schools

    Singapore warned on Sunday that the new coronavirus variants, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children, as the city-state prepares to shut most schools from this week and draws up plans to vaccinate youngsters. "Some of these (virus) mutations are much more virulent, and they seem to attack the younger children," said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. None of the children who have contracted the virus are seriously ill and a few have mild symptoms, he added.

  • Johns Hopkins launches strategy to tackle COVID data reporting issues

    Johns Hopkins University is launching a "pandemic data initiative" to highlight COVID-19 data-collecting and reporting inconsistencies that led to confusion for policymakers and the public, the institution announced Monday. Why it matters: Lack of granular data on cases, deaths — and now vaccination rates — has been a nationwide hindrance in targeting communities who needed more outreach or resources this past year. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Johns Hopkins became a key resource for data during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few institutions that tracked global cases, deaths and recoveries. "The opportunity to do it better is abundant," Beth Blauer, associate vice provost for public sector innovation at JHU, tells Axios."We didn't have specific enough data. We didn't know how to guide some of those decisions because we weren’t looking to the data in the right ways," she said.The state of play: At the beginning of the pandemic, states and local governments were left to their own devices to determine how they would report COVID-19 data. Some states grouped together PCR and rapid testing data with antibodies testing to "bolster and show the impacts" of how much they were doing, Blauer said. In another example, Ohio and Mississippi counted Johnson & Johnson shots under two categories despite being a single shot, which poses problems for calculating vaccination rates. How it works: The Pandemic Data Initiative will feature ongoing analysis spotlighting data challenges and irregularities.The initiative will be a part of its Coronavirus Resource Center, where the team will also link up with leaders in the public health field to highlight solutions for the COVID pandemic and future crises. The big picture: On top of the coronavirus pandemic, there are smaller outbreaks of other diseases around the globe, some with pandemic potential. More permanent pandemic preparedness, including better data collection practices, is needed, JHU officials said. Go deeper: COVID-19 lessons for trapping the next pandemicLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • You can always thank cheesecake for being a friend

    With the warm weather coming and the CDC giving the all-clear for fully-vaccinated people to leave their face masks at home, the oracles of social media are warning us that we’re about to experience a wild and crazy summer. But the writer E.E. Holmes has another idea:

  • It's time to travel again

    The TWA Hotel sends ABC News' Will Ganss back to the 60s with Expedia travel expert Courtney Scott for some cutting-edge travel tips and tricks.

  • Curaleaf to acquire Los Sueños Farms for $67 million in stock and cash

    Curaleaf Holdings Inc. said Monday it has reached a deal to acquire Los Sueños Farms, the biggest outdoor cannabis grow in Colorado, for $67 million in cash, stock and assumed debt. The company will pay $49 million for the Los Sueños operating companies and $18 million for the real estate and farm assets. The price will be paid 61% in Curaleaf subordinate voting shares, 29% in cash at closing and 10% in assumed debt maturing in five years. An additional consideration of $8 million in stock will be paid based on operating cash flow-based targets for 2022. "This will significantly expand Curaleaf's Colorado presence, vertically integrating in the state with large-scale outdoor cannabis cultivation," said Curaleaf, which is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. The deal involves three outdoor grow facilities covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity, an 1,800 plant indoor grow and two retail cannabis dispensary locations offering adult-use recreational cannabis. Curaleaf shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 20% in the year to date, while the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has gained 11%, matching the S&P 500's gain.

  • Travel news latest: Holiday rush as international travel resumes

    The key dates on the travel roadmap Why you're wrong about the Algarve Is it legal to go on an 'amber list' holiday? The latest rules on hotel stays Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter International travel resumes for people in England today, with a new ‘traffic light’ system enabling quarantine-free holidays to a select number of destinations. Up to 5,000 British holidaymakers will travel to Portugal and Madeira today, with flights also running to green listed Iceland and Gibraltar. This comes after international travel has been banned for non-essential reasons since mid-January. Flights are also running to a number of ‘amber list’ countries, which require a ten-day quarantine on return. Tui has two flights to the Greek island of Corfu, and there are multiple departures to the Costa del Sol. This comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Times Radio: “The red and amber list are places that you shouldn’t go to unless you have an absolutely compelling reason.” Telegraph Travel has writers travelling overseas, reporting on the reopening of international travel, while our Hotel Hit Squad hits the road as hotels reopen for the first time in months. You can follow all the latest updates below, and on Twitter using #GreatUnlock. Follow all the latest updates below.

  • A Long Island CVS employee was arrested after cops found 62 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in his car

    Zachary Honig, 21, reportedly told officials he sold some of the fake vaccination cards to students and planned to give the rest to family and friends.