Sanofi lifts profit outlook as Dupixent sales surge 43%

FILE PHOTO: Sanofi full-year results
Ludwig Burger
·2 min read

By Ludwig Burger

(Reuters) -French healthcare group Sanofi lifted its full-year earnings outlook on continued forecast-beating sales growth for its bestselling drug Dupixent.

In a statement on Thursday, Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 15%, excluding the effect of currency swings. It had previously predicted low double-digit percentage growth.

Sanofi's second-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose 21.5% to 2.75 billion euros ($2.81 billion), surpassing the average analyst estimate of 2.66 billion euros posted on the company's website.

In March the French group said peak annual sales of Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron, would be more than 13 billion euros, up from a previous target of more than 10 billion euros.

Revenue from anti-inflammatory treatment Dupixent jumped 43.4% to 1.96 billion euros in the reported quarter, beating an analyst consensus of 1.86 billion euros, on prescriptions in dermatitis, asthma and certain nasal infections.

The company's consumer healthcare unit, a maker of over-the-counter drugs (OTC), lifted sales by 9.1% to 1.27 billion euros, driven by revenue in Europe and Latin America and as customers stocked up on cough an cold remedies during an upswing in COVID-19 infections.

Finance chief Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters the business, which includes parts acquired from Boehringer Ingelheim, was making further progress under a 2019 plan to become a standalone business.

But the CFO said there were no conclusions to be drawn from the separate listing this month and underwhelming market value of OTC group Haleon, previously owned by GSK and Pfizer.

He added that Sanofi and development partner GSK were still waiting to hear back from regulators on their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, modelled on the Beta variant.

The partners set out to help to fight the pandemic but they do not see it as a major economic opportunity, he said. "That has not changed from the beginning," he added.

($1 = 0.9800 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike

    Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index slipped 0.1% to 20,642.80 after the territory's Monetary Authority matched the Fed's 0.75 percentage point rate hike with one of its own. Elsewhere in Asia shares advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street after the Fed did exactly as expected and its chair, Jerome Powell, suggested the Fed’s rate hikes have already had some success in slowing the economy and possibly easing inflationary pressures.

  • Seeking new funds, Hamas raises taxes in impoverished Gaza

    Gaza’s Hamas rulers have imposed a slew of new taxes on imported clothes and office supplies just ahead of the new school year, sparking limited but rare protests in the impoverished coastal strip. The move by the militant group comes at a time when Gaza’s 2.3 million people are suffering not only from a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but also from a new jump in prices caused by global supply-chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A list by the Ministry of Economy includes planned taxes on items like packaged nuts, with an import tariff of 2,000 shekels (nearly $600) per ton.

  • Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during China Xi call

    U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may hold their fifth call as leaders as soon as today, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. White House officials have said the long-planned call will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn. At its core, U.S. officials see the exchange as another chance to manage competition between the world's two largest economies, whose ties are increasingly clouded by tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyIt was late on July 1

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Receiving a Dividend as Cash Is Overrated -- Do This Instead

    There are two primary ways to make money from a stock: an increase in the stock price and dividend payouts. If you're invested in a dividend-paying stock or fund, you can either receive your dividend in cash or enroll in your broker's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) if it offers one. A DRIP takes any dividends paid out and automatically reinvests them in the stock or fund that paid them.