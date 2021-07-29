Sanofi raises profit forecast after second quarter beat

FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen during the company's annual results news conference in Paris, France
Matthias Blamont
·2 min read

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS (Reuters) -Sanofi raised its 2021 profit forecast on Thursday after its vaccines and star eczema treatment Dupixent helped it beat second-quarter results expectations.

The French drugmaker said it was now targeting earnings per share growth of around 12% at constant exchange rates this year, up from "high single digit" percentage growth previously.

Sanofi, which shocked investors last year with a delay to a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, reiterated its confidence in the shot, which it hopes will secure regulatory approval by the end of the year.

Europe's drug regulator said last week it had started a real-time review of the vaccine.

If approved, Sanofi's shot will come long after ones from Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna, which have produced efficacy results of more than 90%.

But the French company believes its vaccine could play a significant role in tackling the pandemic, as many parts of the world still have a pressing need for doses.

In countries already rolling out mass vaccinations, Sanofi also sees a potential role for the shot as a booster, as many regulators contemplate recommending a third dose to extend protection.

So far, Sanofi has purchasing agreements with the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada, as well as with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility.

The company has also pledged to help other COVID-19 vaccine makers this year, striking "fill and finish" deals for shots made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Sales of Dupixent, which is sold to patients with eczema but also prescribed for other conditions such as asthma, jumped 57% to 1.24 billion euros ($1.47 billion).

Revenue at the vaccines unit was up 16.2% to 1 billion euros, helped by stronger demand for booster and meningitis shots.

Overall, Sanofi's sales rose 12.4% in the second quarter to 8.74 billion euros, while business net income - a figure the company uses as its core metric to measure profits - was up 16.8% to 1.73 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average been expecting sales of 8.5 billion euros and net income of 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8436 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias BlamontEditing by Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.11% and -21.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • Tencent Is World’s Worst Stock Bet With $170 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s unprecedented crackdown on its technology industry has turned Tencent Holdings Ltd. from a market darling into the world’s biggest stock loser this month.The Chinese Internet giant had tumbled 23% in July as of Wednesday, set for its worst month ever after erasing about $170 billion of market value. That marks the fastest evaporation of shareholder wealth worldwide during this period, Bloomberg data shows. Nine of the top 10 losers in shareholder value this month are Chine

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

  • Tilray earnings: Analysts cut price targets ahead of 'noisy' Q4

    Tilray is set to report its first quarter since closing a blockbuster tie-up deal with Aphria. Analysts expect it will be messy.

  • Why Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, and Other Marijuana Stocks Are Soaring Today

    What happened Wednesday is shaping up to be a profitable day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks were performing as of 12:30 p.m. EDT today: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), up 10% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), up 9% Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), up 8% Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), up 7% Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), up 7% So what The gains were sparked by a blockbuster earnings report from industry heavyweight Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • What Boeing and Shopify Just Said About the Stock Market's Future

    Stock market investors have had a tough time lately, and Wednesday's moves showed how different readings on the broader global economy are making it hard for investors to interpret what's going on. Amid widespread confusion about how much to worry about a new flare-up of COVID-19 cases and the potential impact on the economic recovery, markets were largely mixed Wednesday morning. On a day packed with corporate earnings releases, a couple of stocks stood out.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped After AMD's Earnings

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed higher on Wednesday, responding in sympathy to a powerful earnings release from rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) the previous evening. On Tuesday, AMD wowed Wall Street with a report of $0.63 per share in pro forma profit -- earnings under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were $0.58 per share -- and sales of $3.85 billion. Further encouraging semiconductors investors was the fact that AMD guided for even higher sales in the third quarter ($4.1 billion, "plus or minus $100 million"), and a repeat of the second quarter's robust 48% gross profit margin to boot.

  • Apple Earnings Were Out of This World. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Revenue rose 36% from the year-earlier period, driven in particular by continued strong demand for iPhones.

  • Are 34 Trucking Firms Left Holding The Bag After K-Ratio Program Collapse?

    Trucking companies want answers after K-Ratio abruptly shut down its fuel hedging program in late June, two days before some carriers say they were scheduled to receive their fuel swap settlements for the previous month. But K-Ratio says it was incorrectly led to believe the program was being handled properly and that it faces huge losses if it honors the open contracts. A spokesperson for the fuel swap program, called K-Ratio X, told FreightWaves on Tuesday that it had notified 34 trucking comp

  • This Warren Buffett Pick Is Almost Guaranteed to Double Your Money Over a Decade

    Warren Buffett, one of the world's best investors, has some advice for people looking to make money in the stock market. Most people consider S&P funds to be a good indicator of the market as a whole, so Buffett is suggesting that you put your money into a fund that closely tracks the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.

  • Why DiDi Global, Alibaba, and NetEase Popped Today

    Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), and NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) were all rising today on no company-specific news. All of these China-based companies are likely seeing their share prices jump today after a major sell-off of Chinese tech stocks over the past couple of weeks. DiDi's stock was up 9.3%, Alibaba popped 4.9%, and NetEase's share price spiked 12.6% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT.