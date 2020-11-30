Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent wins EU approval to treat children

·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Monday that their Dupixent product has won approval from the European Commission to treat children aged 6-11 suffering from severe atopic dermatitis, often known as eczema.

The European Commission had extended the marketing approval for Dupixent in the European Union, both companies said in a joint statement, citing a trial that showed the product resulted in an average improvement of about 80% in the condition of nearly three in four children who was suffering from severe atopic dermatitis.

"This approval for Dupixent in the EU represents a major advancement for children with severe atopic dermatitis and their families, who spend countless days and nights tending to their child's disease with few treatment options to help alleviate the debilitating symptoms," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer at Regeneron.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

