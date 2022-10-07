Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Sanofi (SNY) closed at $38.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Sanofi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.66 billion, up 2.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $45.6 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +2.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. Sanofi is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sanofi is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.22, so we one might conclude that Sanofi is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


