Is Sanoma Oyj’s (HEL:SAA1V) 20% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Sanoma Oyj (HEL:SAA1V) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sanoma Oyj:

0.20 = €134m ÷ (€1.5b – €837m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Sanoma Oyj has an ROCE of 20%.

Is Sanoma Oyj’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Sanoma Oyj’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.1% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Sanoma Oyj’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, Sanoma Oyj’s ROCE appears to be 20%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.3%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Sanoma Oyj.

Do Sanoma Oyj’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sanoma Oyj has total assets of €1.5b and current liabilities of €837m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 55% of its total assets. Sanoma Oyj’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On Sanoma Oyj’s ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Sanoma Oyj. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.