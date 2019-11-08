The Sanoma Oyj (HEL:SAA1V) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Sanoma Oyj (HEL:SAA1V) stock is up an impressive 117% over the last five years. We note the stock price is up 1.4% in the last seven days.

See our latest analysis for Sanoma Oyj

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Sanoma Oyj actually saw its EPS drop 2.7% per year.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend is higher than it was previously - always nice to see. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

HLSE:SAA1V Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

We know that Sanoma Oyj has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Sanoma Oyj's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Sanoma Oyj, it has a TSR of 159% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Sanoma Oyj provided a TSR of 1.3% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 21% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Before forming an opinion on Sanoma Oyj you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Of course Sanoma Oyj may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.