Sanoma has signed a new EUR 200 million term loan

Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 3 December 2020 at 8:30 EET

Sanoma has signed a new EUR 200 million term loan

Sanoma Corporation has signed a EUR 200 million syndicated term loan with a group of ten relationship banks. Maturity of the loan is three years, with a one year extension option.

The term loan will be used for the intended acquisition of Santillana Spain, which Sanoma announced on 19 October 2020. With the term loan, Sanoma converts part of the acquisition-related EUR 480 million bridge financing facility into long-term financing. The acquisition is expected to be finalised in H1 2021.

The coordinating mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the transaction are Nordea Bank and OP Corporate Bank. The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are ABN Amro, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, ING Bank, Rabobank, SEB and Swedbank, with Banco Sabadell as lead arranger.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sirpa Louhevirta, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 50 303 8299

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


