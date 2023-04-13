Sanostee woman pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in 2021 car crash that killed child

FARMINGTON — A Sanostee woman faces a lengthy prison term after she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a 2021 incident in which one of her children was killed in a car crash and the other was injured.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, Evelyn Bustamante, 39, lost control of her vehicle near Hogback on the Navajo Nation on July 1, 2021, causing it to crash and ejecting her and her two children.

Neither of the children were secured with seatbelts or car seats. One of the children died in the crash, while the other one suffered a fractured skull and subdural hemorrhaging before recovering.

The release states that Bustamante admitted to drinking alcohol the morning of the crash. A routine toxicological examination also revealed that she had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.

Bustamante faces a sentence of between five and eight years in prison under the terms of her plea agreement, according to the news release, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. Bustamante remains on conditions of release until that hearing.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Evelyn Bustamante faces five to eight years in prison for 2021 crash