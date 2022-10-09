Sant Rosa Sheriff's Office searching for Milton man wanted for domestic violence

Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
Christian Bradley Davis is wanted by the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office.
The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office is searching for a Milton man wanted for domestic violence charges.

Christian Davis, 26, is wanted for kidnap - false imprisonment domestic violence and battery domestic violence.

Davis is approximately 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 850-983-1190 or Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP. Information provided through Crime Stoppers is anonymous and could lead to a reward of up to $3,000.

