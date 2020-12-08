Santa Ana winds bring new wildfire threat to Southern California, prompt another round of power shutoffs

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY

The Golden State hasn't seen the last of wildfire season.

The gusty Santa Ana winds were blowing throughout Southern California on Monday and into the night, spreading one fire in Ventura County and prompting power shutoffs and red flag warnings in other areas.

Southern California utilities cut the power to tens of thousands of customers, and warned many others they could be without power in an effort to prevent wildfire ignition from potential wind damage to power lines.

And dry conditions and strong offshore winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings through Tuesday across southwestern California and the Bay Area — a rare occurrence for Northern California in December.

A brush fire pushed by the gusty Santa Ana winds took off late Monday morning near Ventura, northwest of Los Angeles. By the afternoon, the Cornell Fire was nearly 175 acres and had prompted several road closures.

An airtanker drops retardant on a wind-blown fire that started in the river bottom near Santa Paula that erupted late morning Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Though the wildfire had not yet prompted shutoffs or evacuations, “people will need to stay aware of their local conditions and follow the advice of local officials,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service's Oxnard office.

The Santa Anas bring seasonal risk each year. Those winds blow from the interior toward the coast, and combined with low humidity, have the potential to create dangerous fire conditions

This round of winds won't last long: NWS Los Angeles forecasts they will continue into Tuesday morning before weakening in the afternoon.

Still, red flag warnings will remain in effect until Tuesday night, with low humidity and strong winds up to 50 mph providing favorable conditions for rapid fire spread.

Trees and brush burn near the eastbound onramp to Highway 126 from Briggs Road as firefighters responded to a brushfire reported in the Santa Clara River bottom in Santa Paula on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

In the past, Southern California's fire season ran from about May or June to November, according to Cal Fire. Now, it seems as if wildfires can break out just about any time of the year. But the worst blazes are still reserved for July and August, when the state is baking, then later in the fall when the flames are pushed by hot, dry and capricious winds – Santa Anas in the south and the Diablos in the north.

Golden State wildfires have killed 31 people this year. Five of the six of the largest wildfires in California history started in August and September and, collectively, burned more than 2,500 square miles, an area about the size of Delaware.

A 7,000-acre fire last week in Orange County prompted evacuations and destroyed several homes. It was 60% contained on Monday, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

Contributing: Joe Curley and Gretchen Wenner, Ventura County Star

