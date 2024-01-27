Santa Ana winds a precursor to late week rain chances in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Saturday brings warmer temperatures and Santa Ana wind gusts across San Diego County, ahead of what could be another bout of rain showers for the region later in the week.

The National Weather Service said gusts of 30-50 mph are possible in many valley locations. On the coastal mountain slopes, through and below passes and canyons, winds of 50-60 mph are expected Saturday.

‘Impactful’ atmospheric river likely to bring more heavy rain to San Diego

(National Weather Service)

Additional rounds of Santa Ana winds are expected through Sunday, according to meteorologists, with peak gusts of 45-55 mph at times. NWS also explained that a few localized gusts near 65 mph are again expected over ridgelines, below mountain passes and through wind-prone canyons.

Photos: Wave-like radiation fog hovers over San Diego desert post-rain

(National Weather Service)

Warm and dry conditions are expected for the weekend as well, with NWS predicting highs 6-12 degrees above average in many locations.

Highs through Sunday will range from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees across much of the coast and valleys, the mid-50s to mid-60s in the mountains, upper 60s in the high deserts and upper 70s in the lower deserts, NWS noted.

Drone video captures aftermath of flooding in Southcrest

Looking ahead, the Day 3-7 Hazards Outlook shows heavy rain and high winds coming to the West Coast, including San Diego County, as we turn turn the calendar from January to February.

(National Weather Service)

At this point, NWS said it does look like cooler, windier and wetter weather can be expected by Thursday and Friday. Meteorologist have explained that “confidence continues to increase in the onset of widespread precipitation” come late Wednesday night.

The exact amount of precipitation is unclear at this time, as well as the timing, said NWS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.