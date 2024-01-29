Santa Anna PD seizes cocaine & liquid steroids in traffic stop

SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Santa Anna Police Department discovered 80 grams of cocaine and approximately 855 grams of liquid steroids during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Sgt. Kevin Rose and Officer Anthony Cook – Courtesy of the Santa Anna Police Department

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on January 27, officers conducted a traffic stop on a GMC pickup. Following the investigation, a man was arrested for the possession of 80 grams of cocaine, approximately 855 grams of liquid steroids, and Unlawful Possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities did not disclose the identity of the arrested man.

