Santa Barbara Co. Animal Services waives adoption fees to ‘Clear the Shelters’
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision for a drive-in diner and movie theater is getting one step closer to becoming a reality.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
We've picked the best prepared meal delivery services of 2023 for every taste and budget.
"It's harder to tell if someone is queer nowadays. That's the goal of liberation."
Make opening a bank account, storing money, receiving a payment card and lending money as easy as opening a social network account. The reinvention of banking is well underway, and we’re excited to welcome three key players — Peter Hazlehurst, co-founder and CEO, Synctera; Laura Spiekerman, co-founder and president, Alloy; and Amanda Swoverland, chief compliance officer, Unit — to the Fintech Stage on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. In a session called “Making Money Move with Embedded Finance,” our panel will talk about how a new breed of finance infrastructure companies have the potential to turn any company into a fintech company.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Extend the season with fan favorites and pro picks from Solo Stove, Coleman, Breeo and more.
Emma Seligman says that "Bottoms" is the queer comedy "the younger me wishes I could have had in high school."
Rolex is expanding its retail footprint by acquiring Bucherer, one of Europe’s largest watch retailers and owner of the Tourneau chain here in the US.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.
CVS Health is launching a new subsidiary unit, Cordavis. This new arm will collaborate with drug manufacturers to produce medications that are near identical to an already approved and existing drug for cheap.
Google has said it will increase how much information it provides about ads targeted at users in the European Union. It is also expanding data access to third party researchers studying systemic content risks in the region. The actions are among a number of steps it's announcing today which it says are aimed at complying with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).
India's Paytm introduced the innovative sound box, a pocket-sized speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments to merchants. It has deployed millions of these devices to the market, offering them to merchants at just above $1 monthly. Reliance is testing a sound box with employees in some of its stores at its campus, according to a person familiar with the matter.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
Electric Era says it cracked the code for fast and reliable electric-vehicle charging stations that can go wherever they're needed. Founded by former SpaceX engineers, the startup just announced an $11.5 million Series A round led by HSBC's asset management arm. Electric Era intends to use that cash to prove that its soon-to-launch PowerNode stations can help turn around public chargers' wack reputation in the U.S. It's a worthwhile goal, since subpar and scarce public chargers, as well as grid infrastructure challenges, are altogether slowing down EV adoption in the U.S. — hampering the nation's decarbonization plans.
Google TV is about to get a heavy dose of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service, which Google won the bidding rights for last year, will soon be available (and likely promoted with gusto) on the platform. Google also offers the NFL subscription service on YouTube and YouTube TV.