Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials investigating shots heard after Vandenberg Village altercation

Dec. 1—An altercation between a Vandenberg Village resident and several suspects is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office after multiple shots were reportedly heard on Polaris Avenue, according to a spokeswoman.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Polaris Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. and, upon arrival, learned that the male resident heard rummaging in his car parked in front of his house and confronted multiple suspects, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

After physically fighting with one of the suspects, the male reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots in close proximately and retreated to safety, Zick added.

Several sheriff's deputies, a K-9 unit and air support checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects or their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Lompoc Substation at 805-737-7737.