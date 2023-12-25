Will Santa bring you the Powerball jackpot of $638 million? Here are Sunday's winning numbers

Sorry, anyone hoping that Santa would bring them millions this morning. There was only one winner in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop, and no winners in the weekend Powerball or Mega Millions drawings.

A quickpick from a Publix in North Port won 4-14-16-21-24 in the evening Fantasy 5 drawing. Over the weekend, a ticket sold in New York won the Cash4Life prize of $1,000 for life, a winning ticket from Holiday, Florida won the Saturday evening Fantasy 5 for $143,811.48, and a midday Fantasy 5 draw saw a $61,442.62 jackpot going to a winning ticket from Lynn Haven.

But there's still time for Christmas cheer: Powerball is now up to an estimated $638 Million for tonight's drawing, and Tuesday's Mega Millions is now up to an estimated $73 million.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Dec. 24 drawing

Winning numbers: 5-21-23-48-57 Cashball: 2

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 25

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Dec. 24

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 2-4-15-21-35

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold.

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 25

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Dec. 24

Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-14-16-21-24

Jackpot: $120,054.01

Winning tickets: One Publix #0792, 1291 S Sumter Boulevard, North Port - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 25

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Dec. 24 drawing

Morning: 6 winners

Matinee: 5 winners

Afternoon: 9 winners

Evening: 14 winners

Late night: 5 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday Dec. 15 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 10-20-28-40-54 Megaball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot Triple Play: 2-5-26-29-34-45

Cash4Life: 7-19-34-51-55 Cashball: 4

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 1-2-8-20-25 Evening drawing: 1-9-20-23-28



Saturday Dec. 16 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 3-9-10-20-62 Powerball: 25 PowerPlay: 3

Double Play: 9-39-41-46-65 Powerball: 3

Florida Lotto: 4-10-16-27-41-52

Double Play: 4-9-27-41-47-49

Cash4Life: 14-18-38-50-54 Cashball: 2

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 21-22-29-33-34 Evening drawing: 9-14-19-21-34



