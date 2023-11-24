Santa can't be used to sell booze in Ohio, and other wacky Ohio liquor laws

Parents can buy their children alcohol, but brewers and distilleries can't use Santa Claus to sell drinks − two of the quirkier regulations tucked into Ohio's liquor control laws.

The state's liquor laws − which span more than 125 sections − are packed with dos and don'ts for sellers and buyers, makers and drinkers.

Many alcohol laws in Ohio stem from Prohibition, the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that eliminated the national ban on alcohol in 1933 and left regulating alcohol to the states.

Over the course of decades, Ohio's alcohol laws evolved based on the wishes of voters, decisions of lawmakers and pressure from federal authorities.

Attorney Tim Bechtold, an expert on Ohio's byzantine booze laws, said lawmakers used to be known as "wet" or "dry" − supporting liberalizing drinking laws or backing temperance laws.

Bechtold's father, John Bechtold, served as a lawmaker from Cincinnati from 1968 to 1972 and was the architect of the Sunday sales option, which allows voters to approve alcohol sales on Sunday in their neighborhoods. He described his father as a German Catholic beer drinking Republican who wanted to buy a drink on Sundays at the golf club.

"By God, he wanted to make things as wet as possible," Bechtold said.

Santa Claus and booze

A state liquor law says: "No advertisement shall represent, portray, or make any reference to Santa Claus."

In 1987, Anheuser-Busch ran into trouble with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission over its advertising campaign that portrayed Bud Lite mascot Spuds MacKenzie in a Santa Claus costume.

In a 2-1 vote, the commission upheld the state's ban on using Santa Claus to sell booze and told the beermaker to remove the holiday cartons from stores and warehouses.

Put the kid's beer on Dad's tab

Bars and restaurants are prohibited from serving underage drinkers, unless the parent, guardian or of-age spouse is buying the booze and supervising its consumption.

The law doesn't set a floor for how young the underage drinker can be.

Federal pressure: Why Ohio changed the drinking age and drunk driver threshold

Ohioans could legally drink at age 16 until 1935, when it was bumped to 18 for low-alcohol beer, known as 3:2 beer, and 21 for stronger alcohol.

In 1983, Ohio voters defeated a constitutional amendment to raise the drinking age to 21. But Ohio acquiesced to pressure from the federal government on states to raise the drinking age to 21 or face losing federal highway funding. Ohio bumped it up to 21 in 1987.

The federal government used the carrot-and-stick of highway funding again in 2003 to press states into adopting a uniform 0.08 blood alcohol content threshold for drunken driving.

How COVID changed alcohol laws

The COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the shutdown of bars and restaurants, triggered a substantial loosening of Ohio alcohol regulations. Lawmakers swiftly approved changes to let permit holders to sell cocktails to go and allow for home delivery of beer and wine.

In 2021, lawmakers approved a long list of other changes to Ohio's alcohol laws, including lowering the alcohol serving age to 18, lowering the signatures needed to put a Sunday sales question on the ballot and expanding the size of DORAs - designated outdoor refreshment areas.

Open Container Changes: Limos, pedal wagons

In 1995, legislators tidied up the open container law to explicitly allow drinking alcohol in chauffeured limousines and tour buses.

State Sen. Gary Suhadolnik pushed the change after a group of concert-goers in northeastern Ohio were charged with violating the open-container law when police found an empty champagne bottle in their limo.

The open container law has since been opened wider.

In 2015, then Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law to allow cities to create outdoor entertainment districts where people could sip and stroll. The new law also carved out an exception for pedal wagons to permit patrons to drink while pedaling.

The Pedal Wagon travels across 5th street in Downtown Cincinnati, Thursday, June 29, 2023. It was flying a pink flag that said, Taylor Swift 2024. Save American Again. Thousands of Taylor Swift fans are in town for the two-day concert Friday and Saturday.

Kasich and JobsOhio

In 1991, Ohio changed its state-owned liquor stores to contract agencies, essentially privatizing the operations.

In 2011, Kasich convinced legislators to create JobsOhio, a nonprofit organization in charge of economic development efforts. How does this nonprofit intersect with Ohio alcohol? In a complicated liquor-profits lease agreement, JobsOhio provided a cash infusion to the state in exchange for a 25-year lease on wholesale liquor profits.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's liquor quirky liquor laws bar using Santa to sell booze