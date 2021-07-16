Santa Clara Pueblo man acquitted in Medanales killing

Jul. 16—A Rio Arriba County jury found Gabriel Sanchez not guilty in the 2017 killing of William Jimerson, a Medanales man who was found dead in his trailer with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Jurors deliberated for about six hours Thursday following a four-day trial in Tierra Amarilla.

Sanchez's defense team celebrated the verdict.

"We've been believing Gabriel's innocence since the very first time we talked to him," public defender Sydney West said Thursday.

But Jimerson's brother, John Jimerson, said the family felt law enforcement didn't protect William Jimerson while he was alive and that the justice system failed him after his death.

Jimerson said the family was devastated but not surprised by the verdict because there was so little evidence presented at the trial.

"We knew this was going to happen," he said. "If he was found guilty, we would have been shocked.

"I don't blame the jury," Jimerson added. "They were not able to get any information during the trial. They would send questions to the judge, and the judge would not allow the answers."

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email she respected the jury's decision but added "justice has not been served" for Jimerson, "whose killer has not been held accountable."

"It's always difficult to prosecute a case based almost entirely on circumstantial evidence," Carmack-Altwies wrote.

In a text message, the district attorney wrote she did not blame the police work in the case.

"Sometimes, they just don't find much evidence," she wrote.

But she added rulings by Judge Jason Lidyard about evidence that could be introduced at trial affected the outcome of the case.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant in the case, police had been at William Jimerson's trailer the night before his death, responding to a fire Jimerson told them he suspected Sanchez had set.

Police believe the two men had a dispute involving Sanchez's former fiancée, according to previous reports. Before his death, Jimerson told state police Sanchez planned to kill him, according to an affidavit.

John Jimerson said in a phone interview Thursday his brother called him earlier that day and told him he was worried the level of violence being perpetrated by Sanchez against could cost him his life.

"He wanted to tell me everything that was going on because he thought he could be killed," John Jimerson said. "He told me: 'If something happens to me, Gabriel Sanchez is the one that did it.' "

John Jimerson, who lives in Las Cruces, said he wanted to make the six-hour drive to see his brother that day. But William Jimerson said he was tired from being up all night and was going to get some sleep.

He said he called the state police office in Española that day, but it was closed for construction, so his call was routed to Las Vegas, N.M. He also called the District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe in "panic mode" but got voicemail.

"So, essentially I got not help from law enforcement people," he said.

Jimerson said he was called as a witness and expected he'd be allowed to testify about his last conversation with his brother, but Lidyard would not allow him to take the stand.

Police never found a murder weapon in the case.

West said Sanchez, 29, did not kill Jimerson and had a "complete alibi."

Sanchez, of Santa Clara Pueblo, spent more than a year in jail awaiting trial, West said.

Her co-counsel, Craig Hay, argued at a recent hearing the charges against Sanchez should be dismissed for violation of his speedy trial rights and said the defense had been ready to try the case since 2019. He claimed the prosecution intentionally delayed the case.

Lidyard denied the motion at the time and said much of the delay in the case had been due to the pandemic.

John Jimerson said his brother and Sanchez became involved in a "love triangle" with Sanchez's former fiancée despite their age differences.

"She was damaged from this relationship, and my brother soothed her," he said. "So she became in love with him because he was so much help to her."

Asked whether someone else might have tried to harm his brother, Jimerson responded "absolutely not" and added that 100 people had come to his brother's wake and dozens had left flowers and well-wishes outside his trailer after his death.

"He was loved; he was not a person that had enemies," Jimerson said. "Unfortunately for him, he happened to bump into a homicidal maniac, and he got killed for it."

Hay said Sanchez is "a wonderful man, with a wonderful family."