Santa Clarita shooting: What we know about the Saugus High School suspected gunman, victims

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning.

Authorities have conducted more than 40 interviews but have not uncovered a manifesto, diary, suicide note or writings, Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The suspect, identified Friday as Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, fatally shot two classmates and injured three others before shooting himself in the head with his last bullet during the 16-second attack Thursday morning, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Berhow died about 3:30 p.m. PDT at a hospital.

Students who recently filmed an active shooting training video said they couldn't believe violence struck at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, home to Six Flags Magic Mountain and 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was the 30th shooting attack at a school this year, according to the gun safety group Everytown.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened at Saugus High School?

The gunman pulled a weapon out of his backpack around 7:30 a.m. local time and opened fire at the school, which has a student population of about 2,500 in grades 9-12.

He shot five students in the quad area with a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun before shooting himself, said Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Friday that surveillance footage showed the shooter entering the quad, taking out a pistol from his backpack and firing the first round.

The gun then apparently jammed, Villanueva said, and the shooter was forced to take time to fix it before firing a second round and then injuring the remaining four students. Then, he used the last round on himself.

According to Villanueva, the entire incident happened over 16 seconds. The shooter "seemed very familiar with the weapon," and his exact knowledge of how many rounds were in the gun suggests that the shooting "wasn’t a spur of the moment act," Villanueva said.

The sheriff dismissed suggestions Friday that the shooter had targeted his ex-girlfriend. “As far as we know, the actual targets were at random,” Villanueva said.

The shooter's mother had dropped him off at school that morning, Villanueva said.

Active shooter video to real life: Santa Clarita students took shelter in fear two months after making a video

Saugus and all other schools in the district went on lockdown as police swarmed the area. Once students were allowed to reunite with their parents, families were seen embracing and crying.

The school district remained closed Friday. Counselors at a local church comforted parents and students. Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean said that the city would be launching a website Friday at saugustrong.org to provide resources to the community. A vigil was planned for Sunday.

Who is the suspect?

Officials described Berhow as an Asian male student at the school whose 16th birthday was Thursday.

Neighbors and classmates described him as pleasant but noted that he was changed by the death of his father two years ago.

The suspect was a quiet, normal student, said Brooke Risley, a 16-year-old junior. He ran cross country and was a Boy Scout.

“He doesn’t seem like the kind of kid to do this,” Risley said.

Though the teen was sometimes a little sad, next-door neighbor Jared Axen said he didn't come off as depressed.

Berhow's father died from a heart attack in December 2017, according to an obituary. Although his father had owned guns, Axen, 33, said he didn’t think Nathaniel Berhow viewed them in an unhealthy way.

Who are the victims?

They're all students. A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died at a local hospital. Wegener said the three injured victims are two girls, 14 and 15, and a 14-year-old boy. None of the victims have been identified by law enforcement.

Officials on Friday released the identity of one victim, Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, who succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning with her parents by her side. The other victim who died was identified as 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.