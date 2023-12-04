Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers vote to end strike
After two months of tense labor dispute, the bus-driver strike in Santa Clarita is finally coming to an end.
After two months of tense labor dispute, the bus-driver strike in Santa Clarita is finally coming to an end.
“I ain’t going to lie, I was in that zone all week long,” Samuel said. “Of course they beat us in the NFC championship, and then at the end of the day, talking trash, it’s just part of the game."
Jordan Love is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL.
Jorge Martin highlights the special NFL season that Sam LaPorta is putting together and the exclamation point he put on it in Week 13 — and what a gold mine it's been for fantasy.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
The Eagles head of security took one for the team.
The November jobs report will put the recent market rally to the test.
Kiss performed its final live show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, and introduced a virtual band featuring digital avatars of the four current members. They were created by George Lucas' special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through wet and cold winters.
A longtime favorite of the Queen of All Media, it blocks light, soothes and even comes with a surprise.
Andrew Van Ginkel snared the easiest pick-6 possible as Miami shoveled points onto Washington's head.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
A new report by The Information says Google has pushed back the launch of its next-gen AI, Gemini. The company was reportedly planning to introduce the new foundational model in events scheduled for next week, but has quietly delayed it until January after finding it needed to work on its responses to non-English queries.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Baja Boot four-door finally gets a prototype. Announced in 2019, SCG finally gets back to its family-focused Boot.
With over 20,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $60 while you can.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
It's got Dreamhouses, pink Corvettes and everything else you need to build your Barbie World!
More than 25,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 70% off.
Rivian will open its flagship retail location in a renovated historic movie theater located in Laguna Beach, California. The facility opens on December 9.