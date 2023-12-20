Santa Claus is coming ... to the Eastside animal shelter

Dec. 19—Children aren't the only ones who get a visit from Santa.

Mr. Claus himself will make an appearance at the Animal Welfare Department's Eastside shelter, allowing your pet to get its photo taken with him. (Children are allowed, too.)

The session takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at the shelter, 8920 Lomas NE. (On the south side of Lomas, east of Wyoming.)

"Capture memories with your child and/or devoted pet by taking a free photo with Santa," Animal Welfare says. "Everyone is welcome."

Santa will also be handing out treats and comfort gifts to homeless pets.

People interested in adopting pets are also encouraged to attend and meet Animal Welfare's counselors, who "can share insights about the pet you're interested in to help you make the perfect match."

Adoption fees are being waived, and each adoption includes spaying or neutering, a microchip, required vaccinations and a free initial veterinarian visit. Dog adopters will also receive a free dog training class.