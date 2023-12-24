Santa Claus is coming to town! Here’s how you can track his flight around the world

Related video above: Santa Claus scuba dives with schools of fish at Florida aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Santa Claus is coming to town!

Christmas Eve is the busiest day of the year for old Saint Nick. After rounding up his trusty reindeer guides, Santa will soon be bustling down the chimneys across the globe, bringing presents to all the good boys and girls.

Starting on Dec. 24, after setting out the milk and cookies, families can track Santa’s sleigh as he makes his trip around the world.

With Christmas still a few days away, Santa is busy at the North Pole, where he lives with Mrs. Claus and his handy elves who make toys, putting the finishing touches on each present.

However, once it’s Christmas Eve, everyone can track Santa’s sleigh using the NORAD Santa Tracker. You can also call Kris Kringle at +1 (877) HI-NORAD.

The Santa-tracking tradition began in 1955 when a child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center after seeing a newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa.

The Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa and his big red sleigh making his way south from the North Pole.

After that fateful Christmas Eve, a tradition was born. In 1985, the NORAD Track Santa (NTS) program was created, tracking and reporting Santa’s location to millions of children and families across the globe.

