Santa Claus effect: Canton police cameras help nab vehicle vandalism suspects

CANTON ‒ Video cameras and license plate readers helped Canton police catch suspects accused of damaging more than 30 vehicles and businesses in November, Police Chief John Gabbard said in a press release.

A court document shows the targets included Conley's Towing, a Dollar General and a Heggy's location. Images shared by police show the moment a projectile fired from a car on Tuscarawas Street E shattered a window on the Luntz Corp. building at Walnut Avenue downtown.

Gabbard said detectives and personnel from Canton's Real Time Crime Center followed the vehicle's movements as it traveled through the city, linking it to several incidents on multiple days.

"Information about the vehicle was shared with other law enforcement agencies and it was later located in an adjacent jurisdiction," Gabbard said. "A search of the vehicle by detectives resulted in the recovery of five pellet guns."

An image captured by a public camera shows the moment when a projectile fired from a car breaks a window on the Luntz Corp. building at Walnut Avenue and Tuscarawas Street E in downtown Canton.

Police arrested a 20-year-old Kent man and a 17-year-old boy from Canton. The adult is charged with vandalism and complicity to vandalism, and the teen, with vandalism.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Citizens can sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police cameras help nab suspects after 30 vehicles damaged