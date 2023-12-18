Santa Claus may want to fuel up in Missouri as gas prices drop to lowest level since 2021

Missouri State student Michael Guilfoy fills his car with gas at the Kum & Go on Kimbrough Avenue and Elm Street on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 before traveling home to St. Louis for the holidays.

When it comes to holiday gas prices, Missouri made it onto the nice list.

The Show-Me State currently is experiencing the lowest prices on regular unleaded fuel since 2021, at $2.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a website that tracks crowd-sourced prices of gas in the United States. This statewide average made Missouri the fifth cheapest state to fuel up in Monday.

AAA reported on Thursday, Dec. 14, when gas was $2.67 per gallon in Missouri, that prices were at their lowest for the past 31 months, since May 4, 2021.

As of Monday, the cheapest place to fuel up in Missouri was Warrensburg, where regular unleaded fuel was reported to be $2.21 per gallon at a Murphy USA gas station, according to GasBuddy. Springfield's COSTCO, Sam's Club on East Sunshine Street and Buc-ee's were also among the state's 10 cheapest gas prices at $2.29 per gallon.

Gas prices were the highest in Crawford County on Monday, with the average price of regular unleaded fuel at $2.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Boone County fell about 20 cents behind, with an average of $2.72 per gallon. The cheapest fuel in Columbia was reported at $2.61 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Missouri gas prices have been falling since September, AAA Public Affairs Specialist Nick Chabarria told the News-Leader. This is because of lower crude oil prices, which account for about 60% of the final price drivers see at the pump. Crude oil prices are down about $20 per barrel since September.

Chabarria said nearly 103 million Americans will take road trips of 50 miles or more this holiday season, so drivers should anticipate some upward pressure on the demand of fuel. Nonetheless, Chabarria recommended that folks leaving the state for the holidays save money and fill up at home, as Missouri was the fifth cheapest state for gas last week.

Missouri's statewide average was nearly 40 cents cheaper than the national average, which was $3.02 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. California had the highest statewide average at $4.58 and Texas had the lowest at $2.49 per gallon.

