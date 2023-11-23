Santa Claus, Mistletoe and Ebenezer: The most Christmassy town names in the region

As Thanksgiving passes, visions of sugar plums, Christmas shopping and coordinating holiday plans may start dancing in some Louisvillian's heads – if they haven't already.

To get into the holiday spirit, The Courier Journal dove into the names of communities across the region to find the most Christmas-centric ones.

For celebrators in these towns and unincorporated communities across Southern Indiana and Kentucky, the holiday season may feel all the more festive.

Santa Claus, Indiana

A little over an hour away from Louisville is Santa Claus, Indiana, a town that has garnered national attention from its unique name.

But the Christmas spirit doesn't stop there.

Visitors can interact with live reindeer, attend tree lighting ceremonies and write letters to the town's namesake, Mr. Claus, during the holiday season. The town is also home to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari – which was originally called Santa Claus Land – and other attractions, like Santa's Candy Castle and Santa's Stables.

Mistletoe, Kentucky

This unincorporated community is nestled close to the Daniel Boone National Forest in Eastern Kentucky.

When the post office in Mistletoe was established in 1900, it was named after the white-berried plant that grew around the region. The plant has long been connected with Christmastime. As legend has it, couples who are caught underneath a branch of it can share a kiss or risk bad luck – which has become a popular trope in holiday-themed romance movies.

Ebenezer, Kentucky

There are two unincorporated communities in Kentucky that share a name with the main character of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

One is in Muhlenberg County and the other is in Mercer County. The name "Ebenezer" has Biblical origins.

Coal Run Village, Kentucky

It is no secret that coal has been ingrained in Kentucky's culture for decades, but it is also what is famously left for children on Santa's "naughty list."

The story of Santa leaving lumps of coal in children's stockings for Christmas has been circulating for hundreds of years, but there is no conclusive origin to the lore. Some say the coal is a last-minute gift for kids on the naughty list, plucked by Saint Nick as he comes through the chimney, while others believe it is simply a disappointing alternative to other presents, like toys and candy, to encourage better behavior.

Bethlehem, Indiana and Kentucky

Both Indiana and Kentucky have communities named Bethlehem, which is famously known as the birthplace of Jesus Christ and whose birth is at the core of the holiday.

Up until 1894, Bethlehem, Kentucky was named Mobley Stand. It is unclear why the name was switched, but records show that beginning in 1961, local churches in Bethlehem sponsored a "living nativity" play with local people and animals playing the parts, except for the infant Jesus, who was represented by a doll.

Chestnut Grove, Kentucky

Nat King Cole's hit, "Christmas Song" opens with the line "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire."

Roasted chestnuts used to be a common treat prior to a blight that destroyed most of the American chestnut trees in the U.S., and it has since decreased in popularity. Still, some vendors sell the nuts around the holiday season.

Chestnut Grove, Kentucky, is an unincorporated community about 40 miles east of Louisville in Shelby County and was named for a local grove of the trees.

Snow, Kentucky

Snow has become synonymous with Christmas over the years, especially after the song "White Christmas" came out in the 1940s.

On average, the first snowfall in Louisville totaling at least an inch falls on Dec. 26, just a day after Christmas, so dreams of a white Christmas might not be out of the question.

However, Snow, Kentucky, located in Clinton County near the Tennessee border, is not actually named for the flakes of white ice crystals, but for a family who lived in the area at the time.

