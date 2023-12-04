Santa Claus stops in Bastrop for annual holiday market

BASTROP, Texas - The countdown to Christmas has officially begun.

Santa Claus made a stop in Bastrop this weekend just in time for the kiddos to tell him what they want for Christmas.

"My grandfather looks exactly like Santa with the big white beard and big and fat. So she was loving being with him," said Bastrop resident Anthony Chappelle.

This year's annual holiday market was filled with local vendors and eager shoppers as they shop for the perfect gift this holiday season.

"I've actually been to all six years. I've been here since the start. It's been really fun to see it grow over the years," said vendor Crystal Mincher.

"There's gifts for my great nephew as well, for books and all kinds of little kids. Toys and. Clothing and everything. So yeah, you can get everything. I think you can get everybody in your family," said shopper Samantha Moats.

Vendors say this market is a great way to get excited for the holiday season.

"I just always love anything festive. That's obvious, I'm very into Christmas, so it's just fun to see everyone out and about shopping, and supporting local," said Mincher.

From personalized gifts to holiday yummy treats, the holiday market is a one stop shop this holiday season.

"We live here locally, so it's nice to have people support people that are in the local community that are doing things to to show off their art, which we love. We love to support art," said Chappelle.

But this season isn't just about what goes under the tree, but the people who surround it.

"It's definitely a family affair. We like to do things, especially on Sundays with the family and show her, you know, how it how to support the community here locally," said Chappelle.