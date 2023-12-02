Santa Claus stops by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Santa Claus made a special stop in Nashville so he could visit with a bunch of of Music City’s children — and some adults — ahead of Christmas.

This event outside of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt was all thanks to the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan.

Patients, staff members, relatives, and neighbors were invited to visit with Santa and have their pictures taken, making it a really special day for families who have a little one in the hospital this Christmas.

“It is really cool coming out and seeing Santa, especially with the circumstances we have going on here. It’s hard for them to come see their little sister, so this brightens up their day a little bit,” said a mother named Samantha Scalzo.

“All I want for Christmas is for my sister to get better,” Addison Scalzo added.

