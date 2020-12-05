Santa comes home: How social media helped this Delaware family reunite with beloved Christmas decoration

WILMINGTON, Del. — For the last 27 years, the Bowersox family has spent their holidays with Santa.

No, not the one from the North Pole — a wooden cutout of him purchased by Jeff and Jeanne Bowersox at a holiday sale when they first moved to New Castle, Delaware years ago.

The Santa was custom made and the couple adored it.

"Since 1993, Santa has been in our yard," Jeanne said. "And our grandkids just loved to come and see Santa."

With two red, golf ball-sized dots for his cheeks, a ruddy nose and an outstretched, green-mittened hand, he is the happiest Santa around. For years, the cutout brought joy to their entire neighborhood. But no one enjoyed it more than the Bowersox clan, especially in times of sadness.

A Santa Claus decoration was stolen from Jeanne Bowersox (right) and her son, Ken, last week. With the help of social media, the 27-year-old decoration was safely found and returned.

"He's always the first decoration that's put out," Jeanne said. "And my husband had the presence of mind to put our address on the back of it."

When the family lost Jeff to prostate cancer in 2014, the handwriting on the back of Santa became one of many sentimental things tied to the family patriarch. Every year, the Bowersox family placed the Santa out by the giant tree in front of their home just like their father did.

"He really did love Santa and he always made Christmas so special," Jeanne said. "Always participated in the preparation."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, Jeanne and Jeff's son Ken moved in with his mom, who will turn 75 in February. Since his father's death, Ken — who is also a huge fan of Christmas — took over decorating duties. This year was no different, as Ken put all the decorations out front on Thanksgiving day.

But the family got a heartbreaking surprise the next morning.

A 27-year-old Santa Claus decoration that was stolen from Bowersox's home last week was recovered and returned with the help of social media.

In the middle of the night, someone had stolen Santa. A neighbor's video alarm system caught the thieves snatching the beloved decoration.

"It just crushed me," Jeanne said.

Christmas was one of Jeff's favorite times of the year. He would often get down on the floor with Jeanne to help hand-make gifts.

The pair was married for 48 years when Jeff died on June 9, 2014, surrounded by his entire family. Jeff and Jeanne had four children together, and now, 11 grandkids.

"I do truly truly miss him," Jeanne said. "We had a very great marriage."

Their daughter, Julianne Bowersox Gray, remembered how her father used to dress up as Santa when the grandkids were young, the face of holiday cheer always present . Once the grandchildren got old enough to recognize that it was grandpa under the mask, a neighbor took over the Santa duties. Even though he wasn't in the Santa suit, the spirit of Christmas was still strong within him.

"He would be like a big kid, 'Here comes Santa! Here comes Santa!'" Jeanne recalled.

Not one to let her mom stay sad with the loss of their beloved Santa decoration, Gray took to Facebook.

"I’m guessing maybe it was kids or maybe someone will try to resell. We are hoping whoever took it may find it in their heart to return it- no questions asked," her Facebook post said.

She hoped a few people might share it and that their Santa would come back.

More than a few people shared it.

In a matter of days, over 400 people had shared her plea for Santa to be returned. Nearly 100 people commented, sharing the family's anger.

Four days later, almost to the hour, a neighbor knocked on Jeanne's door.

She had Santa.

The neighbor had found him thrown on some grass in the neighborhood. She had also seen the posts on Facebook and the handwritten address on the back.

"I couldn't believe it," Jeanne said.

Overwhelmed with joy, she quickly called up all the kids to tell them that Santa had returned, and well in time for the holiday.

Even though they were sad he was stolen, the family now refers to the whole incident as a Christmas miracle, because of all the help and support they got in sharing their post — Santa did eventually make it home.

Jeanne said the other silver lining is that after the debacle, her son Ken decided to move most of the decorations to the backyard. Now, she can stand at her kitchen sliding door and see all of the decorations including a nativity, a ornament-laden tree and, of course, Santa.

"I prayed to St. Anthony that Santa would be returned," Jeanne said. "It restored my faith in people."

