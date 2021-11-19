Santa Con returns 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Good Morning America
4 years after rescue, some Turpin children still 'living in squalor' despite donations, pledges of support
After suffering unspeakable abuses and deprivation at the hands of their parents, the Turpin siblings -- it seemed -- were on the path to a new life: a future with the resources needed to start fresh, to make up for the years they were locked away from the world. Nearly four years ago, after authorities rescued the 13 Turpin siblings from their family home in Perris, California, where they were subjected to brutal violence and deprived of food, sleep, hygiene, education, and health care, advocates and county leaders assured the siblings -- and a concerned public -- that help was on the way. "We are confident, given what they've been through and how resilient they are, that they're going to be really successful," said Jack Osborn, a court-appointed attorney for the seven adult children, after their parents' sentencing in 2019.
- INSIDER
'They eat their children' — The wife of a former Interpol president who went missing in China in 2018 calls the Chinese government a 'monster'
Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, lashed out at the Chinese government in a scathing interview.
- BBC
Jimmy Hoffa: Deathbed confession sparks long-missing US union boss body hunt
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
- BuzzFeed
33 Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans About "The Holidays" That Are Completely Weird To Everyone Else
"Do Americans actually say 'Gobble Gobble' to each other on Thanksgiving?" Yes, yes we do.View Entire Post ›
- Oxygen
Contractor Convicted Of Raping And Murdering College Administrator Who Complained About His Work On Her Deck
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
- SheKnows
Costco is Selling These Colorful Disney Holiday Rugs & We Want Them All
Every day feels like Christmas when you shop at Costco. When the holiday merch makes its debut at the superstore, though, it takes the magical shopping experience to a whole new level. And while Costco has sold everything from artificial Christmas trees to boozy ornaments, it’s these Disney holiday rugs that are making us absolutely […]
- Business Insider
A Pennsylvania gas station briefly closed after the only person working walked off the job, leaving a note saying that customers 'treat our employees horribly'
The Pennsylvania gas station's sole worker at the time said in a note, "Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!"
- Atlanta Black Star
‘Because He Didn’t Answer You?’: Off-Duty Michigan Police Officer Fired After Pulling Gun on Teen Who Brushed Off His Initial Questions While Delivering Newspapers
Video of an off-duty Michigan police officer pointing a gun at Alexander Hamilton, a Black man who was delivering newspapers earlier this year has recently […]
- Baltimore Sun
Manhunt ends with former Maryland cop, accomplice and young daughters dead after alleged kidnapping in Pennsylvania
BALTIMORE — Despite pleas for a peaceful surrender, the four-day manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and his two kidnapped daughters ended in tragedy Thursday, with both girls dead. Police found Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, ages 7 and 6, respectively, their father and his alleged criminal accomplice in a minor car crash Thursday afternoon after a brief chase into Western ...
- Rolling Stone
Murder Charges Filed, Human Remains Found in Missouri Case That Fueled Gruesome TikTok Rumors
Cassidy Rainwater's remains were found labeled "7-24" in a freezer. Two men are charged with her murder after photos showed her evisceration and dismemberment
- PureWow
34 White Elephant Gifts for Just About Everyone, from a Boozy Card Game to a Mini Pool Table
’Tis the season for holiday gift giving. And what’s the best kind of holiday gift giving? White Elephant, of course! (Don’t @ us.) Here, everything you need to know about this fun gift swap concept.What is a...
- NBC News
What legal experts make of judge's order for Rittenhouse to pick his own jury by lottery
Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse.
- Oxygen
Judge Says Jail 'Isn't Appropriate' For Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Four Teenage Girls
A 20-year-old New York man was facing eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four teenage girls during parties in his parents’ home, but this week a judge sentenced him to eight years of probation because jail was “inappropriate.” “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy I
- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: What happens if the jury is deadlocked?
The jury deliberates for the fourth day in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Follow our live coverage here.
- Atlanta Black Star
Joy Reid Easily Triggers Conservatives with Viral Video on ‘Male, White Tears’ Calling Out Rittenhouse’s Trial Performance, Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearing
Joy Reid has gone viral on TikTok, but not because she is attempting a popular challenge or lip-syncing someone else’s voice. After taking to the […]
- NextShark
Asian students attacked by group of teens on SEPTA train in Philadelphia, suspects to face charges
Philadelphia police are investigating an attack on a male student believed to be Asian or Asian American on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train. What happened: The incident occurred on the Broad Street Line near Erie Station at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to FOX29. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.
- Miami Herald
Florida home listed for $2.5 million has backyard oasis with pirate ship. Have a look
Looks like One-Eyed Willy missed the off-ramp.
- TODAY
Don’t feel like cooking on Thanksgiving? These 22 chains will be open
From formal feasts to fast-casual and to-go catering, these popular chains are dishing up Thanksgiving favorites.
- The Telegraph
Being gender critical does not mean you are transphobic, admits Stonewall boss
Stonewall’s chief executive has conceded that it is possible to believe gender cannot be changed without being transphobic.
- Deadline
Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Bans MSNBC From Courthouse After Incident; Network Says Freelancer Never Contacted Or Photographed Jurors
UPDATED, with NBC News statement: The judge in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has banned MSNBC from the Kenosha, WI, courthouse after an incident in which a man who identified himself as a producer for the network was suspected of following a jury bus. “I have instructed that no one from MSNBC News will […]