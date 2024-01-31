Santa Cruz County Sheriffs office seeking person of interest in Tubac murder

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with a Tubac murder.

Police discovered the victim Jan. 28, while responding to a call reporting blood on the street near 146 Bridge Road, Tubac, Arizona. The victim, Adrian Lopez, 28, was found dead with multiple stab or cut wounds, according to a media release from the Sheriff's office.

Police have identified Jorge Quijada, 32, as a person of interest. He is described as 5′9″ and is 160lbs. Authorities urge not to approach Ouijada if seen but to call emergency services.

Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said that Ouijada is from Santa Cruz County and that this sort of violence is a rarity in the rural county.

"This type of case is an isolated incident and it is infrequent within our community," Castillo said.

Members of the public who have additional information are asked to contact Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo at (520) 761-7869 or at gcastillo@santacruzcountyaz.gov. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Santa Cruz County seeking person of interest in Tubac murder.