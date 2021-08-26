Santa Cruz man charged in Española homicide

Aug. 26—A Santa Cruz man faces a murder charge after he was accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Nathan Vigil during an altercation in July.

Randy Lujan Sr., 58, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is suspected of fatally shooting Vigil in an Española home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Witnesses told New Mexico State Police investigators Lujan arrived at the home off Jemez View Road on July 13 to collect money from a resident while Vigil was visiting.

Lujan left because the homeowner could not pay him, the complaint said, but Vigil called and asked him to return, saying they had come up with the money. When Lujan arrived the second time, Vigil put a gun to his head and attempted to rob him while the resident was in the shower, according to the complaint.

Lujan was suspected of robbing Vigil's brother in November 2020, the complaint added.

The two sat in the kitchen, and then Vigil moved to the living room. When Vigil put his gun down, Lujan grabbed his own gun and the two fired at each other, but Vigil missed, the complaint stated.

Vigil succumbed to his gunshot wound, and Lujan returned later that day with Randy Lujan Jr., who told police they had gone to clean up the scene and dispose of the body.

Lujan Jr. said they disposed of Vigil's body in a ravine off County Road 162 in Abiquiú and threw other evidence away in a dumpster at the Regal Inn in Las Vegas, N.M. The complaint said Lujan Jr. took investigators to the body.

When police asked Lujan Sr. about the incident, his response was something to the effect of, "It was him or me," according to the complaint.

Lujan Sr. was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail, where he is being held without bond.