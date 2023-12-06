Santa dazzles families at Dearborn pediatric health center

Joshua Estrada spends a lot of time in Dearborn, coming two to three days a week for speech, physical, and occupational therapy.

On Wednesday, he and 14 other kids at Corewell Health's Beaumont Children's Center for Exceptional Families got a chance to spend the day doing something a little more fun: hang out with Santa.

"They have always done an incredible job of not only supporting him but supporting families," Kelly Estrada said of the center.

Youth patients marked the holiday season with Santa, toys and gifts in Dearborn on Wednesday.

Families and community members gathered in the cold outside Corewell Health's Beaumont Children's Center for Exceptional Families in Dearborn Wednesday morning for the annual Christmas event.

Santa Claus visits with Maddox Valdez, 7 of Rockwood at Corewell Health's Beaumont Children's Center for Exceptional Families in Dearborn on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Members of the Dearborn Fire Department came out to make sure the pediatric patients who get care here received a toy for Christmas. The Dearborn Fire Department uses funds raised during their annual Burn Drive to buy toys for kids. They have been doing this for over 40 years,

"The Center for Exceptional Families from the very beginning, has in our mission statement that we join families on the journey of parenting a child with special needs and for us that goes well beyond medical and rehabilitation care," Medical Director Susan Youngs said. "It really is about us wrapping our arms around our families and as I like to say, being loved with skin on."

The center has been around for 25 years and serves as a medical and rehabilitative facility, providing various pediatric health services to children with different abilities.

Santa Claus and Dearborn firefighters distributed gifts to 15 of the center's pediatric patients. The fire department also dropped off hundreds of toys for the children, part of its holiday toy giveaway to the center.

Kelly Estrada, 38 of Canton, brought her son Joshua to the event, where he got a wrestling monster truck toy from Santa.

"It's a great experience, we come to the center for primary care, speech, physical therapy and occupational therapy and we're here probably two, three days a week and it's really nice to be able to come here for something extra special," Estrada said.

Santa Claus talks with Liam Porter, 5 of Dearborn he opened his Christmas gift in front of Santa during his visit to Corewell Health's Beaumont Children's Center for Exceptional Families in Dearborn on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Members of the Dearborn Fire Department came out to make sure the pediatric patients who get care here received a toy for Christmas. The Dearborn Fire Department uses funds raised during their annual Burn Drive to buy toys for kids. They have been doing this for over 40 years,

The Santa visit represents the center's focus on supporting its community of patients and providing occasions for joyful celebration.

"He loves to be around people and he loves things like this, he loves to be included," Estrada said. "They really do make him feel very special here."

The center coordinated with the families of the 15 children to ensure Santa had their favorite gifts ready.

The toys the firefighters brought to the center will serve over 500 children, Youngs said.

Lots of Christmas gifts were loaded into a hallway by members of the Dearborn Fire Department at Corewell Health's Beaumont Children's Center for Exceptional Families in Dearborn on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Members of the fire department used funds raised during their annual Burn Drive to buy toys for kids. They have been doing this toy drive for over 40 years,

The Dearborn Fire Department purchased the toys with funds from its annual Burn Drive fundraiser. The center has hosted this annual event in collaboration with Santa and the fire department since 2009.

Hosting holiday events provides a safe space for the center's patients to celebrate the Christmas season with loved ones.

"It allows families to be families and it allows our children who come to see us to experience the joys of life and inclusion and experiences, but in an environment where they're already comfortable," Youngs said.

The center will also host a holiday collection to support around 140 families next week, gathering and distributing toys, clothing, food, toiletries and more. The center will hold a drive Dec. 15 for families to pick up the goods.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Children, families welcome Santa to Dearborn health center