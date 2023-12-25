Santa delivers presents to fire victims: This week in Central Jersey history, Dec. 25-31

Accompanied by members of two fire companies and a first aid squad, Santa Claus descended from a ladder from a fire truck at a home in the Somerset section of Franklin on Friday, Dec. 25, 1998, and placed 14 bags of toys and two bikes on the lawn.

The gifts were for the children of the Engelhard family — Michael Jr., 10, and Brian, 7 — whose Ambrose Street home was heavily damaged by fire five days prior.

Brian and Michael Engelhard Jr. hug Santa to the delight of their mother, Josephine.

Five years ago

Dec. 27, 2018: The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said about 10 families, a few with young children, were displaced on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, after a fire swept through their apartment building on Cedar Avenue in Highland Park, it was reported.

Dec. 28: It was reported that according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan, police departments in Union County were slated to become the first in New Jersey to be fully outfitted with body-worn cameras.

Dec. 29: Nathaniel Harvey, who spent nearly two decades on death row for the killing of Irene Schnaps of Plainsboro in 1985, was set for a new trial, it was reported.

Monster Magnet

Dec. 29: The Electric Ballroom 20th Anniversary Celebration featuring Monster Magnet and more, was held at House of Independents in Asbury Park.

Dec. 29: In men's college basketball, Seton Hall's sophomore guard Shavar Reynolds' 3-pointer fell through the net with 0.4 seconds left, beating St. John's, 76-74, in the Big East opener at Prudential Center in Newark.

Dec. 31: It was reported Sister Susan Francois, a nun at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Englewood Cliffs, prayed for President Donald Trump every day on Twitter.

10 years ago

Andrew Rich dressed up as Santa.

Dec. 26, 2013: Andrew Rich, 51, a Jewish Santa from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township, came in first in a Santa look-alike contest in New York City, it was reported.

Dec. 27: The U.S. Department of Labor said that about 79,000 New Jerseyans would be cut off from federal emergency jobless benefits as of Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013.

Dec. 28: At the Sun Dome in Tampa, the Rutgers women's basketball team opened up its first and only season in American Athletic Conference play with a 66-53 victory over the University of South Florida.

Dec. 31: While on a 4,000-mile Walking Across America health trek, Washington state native George Throop found himself on Throop Avenue in New Brunswick.

Dec. 31: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes performed at The Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank.

1998

Dec. 27, 1998: Edward Kragh, of Hillsborough, an air traffic controller at Newark International Airport, prevented a possible mid-air collision near Giants Stadium, while 74,000 fans were watching the Jets play the New England Patriots.

Dec. 28: Eighteen people had been charged in connection with 19 homicides that happened in Middlesex County in 1998, it was reported. The number of homicides was six more than the previous year's total and seven more than in 1996.

Dec. 28: A New Jersey appeals panel blocked a prosecutor's attempt to notify 25 schools and community organizations in nine separate municipalities about a convicted sex offender who lived or worked in the area.

Dec. 29: A federal aviation investigator said a plane that crashed into a New Hampshire mountain, killing Adam J. Stenukinis, 32, of Piscataway, and Richard Peters, 44, of Edison, broke up in flight.

Dec. 30: Piscataway High School won its fourth straight game to start the season, beating Bridgewater-Raritan, 49-34, to capture the Vaughn Stapleton Girls Basketball Classic.

Dec. 31: George Jagodzinski, 20, of Clinton Township, rolled a quarter off his distended stomach, bouncing the coin off a table and into a glass during David Letterman's Stupid Human Tricks.

Dec. 31: It was reported that according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, foreign migration to New Jersey grew by 0.7 percent from July 1997 to July 1998, placing the state fourth as a magnet for immigrants.

1973

Jeff Donlan of Bernards High blocks the path of Dave Deluccia of North Plainfield during an opening-round game in the Somerset County Basketball Tournament.

Dec. 26, 1973: In a B Division opening-round game of the Somerset County Tournament at Somerville High, the North Plainfield boys basketball team beat Bernards, 58-53.

Dec. 27: Paul J. O'Keeffe would make twice as much as Frank H. Blatz did as Plainfield mayor when O'Keeffe took over on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1974, with the pay hiking from $5,000 to $10,000, it was reported.

Dec. 27: The New Jersey Public Utilities Commission granted Public Service Electric & Gas Co. a $70 million-a-year rate increase effective Monday, Jan. 7, 1974.

Dec. 28: Lameduck Gov. William T. Cahill signed legislation increasing the salary of the governor from $50,000 a year to $65,000.

Dec. 28: It was reported the state Education Department had notified all school districts of the precise amounts of school aid allocations for the 1974-75 budgets, including increases for $5.1 million for Middlesex County districts, $5 million for Union County, $1.1 million for Somerset and $776,000 for Hunterdon.

Dec. 28: The mystery thriller "Sleuth" opened at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn to launch Central Jersey's "second season" of 1973-1974.

Dec. 30: Ten people were arrested in police raids in Somerset, Middlesex, Union and Essex counties on charges they were involved in a $1 million-a-year intercounty gambling syndicate.

1923

Dec. 26, 1923: South River held its first community Christmas tree event on Monday, Dec. 24, 1923, with hundreds of children receiving free candy at the end of the program, it was reported.

Jack Mulhall, Enid Bennett and Holbrook Blinn in “The Bad Man.”

Dec. 26-27: The movie, "The Bad Man," starring Jack Mulhall, Enid Bennett and Holbrook Blinn, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

Dec. 28: A fire of undetermined origin which was discovered in the cellar of Glick Brothers' grocery and meat market in Plainfield resulted in damage estimated to be more than $2,000.

Dec. 29: The Condict Bible Class basketball five beat the Metuchen Y.M.C.A. Jrs. on the Metuchen Y.M.C.A. court, 14-12.

