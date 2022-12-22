Before Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Miami celebrated Christmas on a roof. See the photos

Let’s look back at how South Florida has celebrated through the years: A roaming Santa on Fort Lauderdale beach greeting the sunbathers, a carnival on the roof of a downtown Miami department store, the giant decorations on Flagler Street, an underwater Christmas tree.
These photos are from the Miami Herald archives. Take a look:
Christmas weekend is definitely Avatar: The Way of Water‘s to win at the box office, however, how big or small that is remains the question especially this early in the week. At the bare minimum, the 20th Century Studios/Disney movie should secure $60M-$65M for the 3-day and $90M-$95M for the 4-day. That’s on par with […]
On December 20, Teresa Giudice celebrated the premiere of the VH1 original movie Fuhgeddabout Christmas in a stunning, holiday-ready burgundy velvet midi dress, bringing her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas along for the [sleigh] ride. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member (and actress in the aforementioned seasonal flick) was also joined by her daughter, Milania, who was just as stylish as her mom in a black strapless longline top and matching black pants. Both parts of the set featured Y2K-
"Europe has a completely different tipping culture. Tips should be given for exemplary service, if you liked the way you were serviced, or if you just wanted to say thank you for doing such an amazing job to that person. And, more importantly, customer-oriented people should be paid a normal wage!"View Entire Post ›