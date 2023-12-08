Santa faces legal trouble for alleged speeding in Christmas play with North Texas students

Santa Claus found himself in an unlikely position on Friday — handcuffed, standing before a judge and pleading his innocence for an alleged crime that momentarily brought commotion to the Christmas season.

Santa Claus, played by fifth-grade Oakmont Elementary student Alex Nieves, had been arrested at the Tarrant County Family Law Center on East Weatherford Street in downtown Fort Worth for speeding through a school zone at 65 mph on his sleigh. Through a trial of his peers, who all wore Santa hats, he was found not guilty of the charge. But tensions flared throughout the judiciary process before Saint Nicholas was freed.

Attendees chanted “Free Santa!” and “No justice, no sleep. No Merry Christmas, can’t you see?” between testimonies.

Students from Oakmont Elementary perform as prosecutors, defense attorneys and Santa Claus for a play called “Santa Claus Goes to Jail” on Friday at the Tarrant County Family Law Center in downtown Fort Worth.

The mock trial play performed by Nieves and his classmates called, “Santa Claus Goes to Jail,” teaches students about the judicial system and personal responsibility. This was the 29th year the play — written by Fort Worth-based attorney Bobbie Edmonds — was performed by Tarrant County students. In 2018, the play received an award by the State Bar of Texas for youth legal education.

More than 100 students from Oakmont Elementary, David K. Sellars Elementary and Charles Nash Elementary participated in and watched the festive example of due process on Friday. Students in the Crowley Independent School District played roles as prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, police officers and news reporters.

The play began with Santa’s arrest and his entering into a “not guilty” plea before Junior Judge Isaiah Kelley, who presided over the hearing next to Senior Judge Kenneth Newell of the 233rd District Court. Santa was quick to defend his name after the first witness, a patrol officer who issued the speeding ticket, testified that Santa was almost on the hook for resisting arrest as well.

Isaiah Kelley, a fifth-grader from Oakmont Elementary, performs as a judge for a play called “Santa Claus Goes to Jail” on Friday at the Tarrant County Family Law Center in downtown Fort Worth.

“This is preposterous. He is not telling the truth. He is under oath, but he is lying, judge,” Santa declared. “I’ve got to go home. My reindeer are waiting for me. The children are waiting for their Christmas gifts. This is a waste of my time and taxpayers’ dollars that could be used on gifts.”

Today's top stories:

→ Police believe Fort Worth woman missing since March is dead, search for remains

→ Appeals court considers request to overturn ex-cop Aaron Dean’s manslaughter conviction

→ Only survivor of deadly Fort Worth crash is home from hospital

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

A witness named Mrs. Curohontaus testified that Santa had stopped at her house to check his list twice while they shared apple pies she had baked for him. They later discovered his sleigh had moved to a neighbor’s house after being parked in Mrs. Curohontaus’ driveway. Another witness named Peek-a-Boo corroborated that she saw Santa’s sleigh parked in front of Mrs. Curohontaus’ house and spotted a look-alike stealing it.

“I saw a man dressed as Santa steal Santa’s sleigh. I hope they catch him real soon,” she said.

Reporters from places such as Washington D.C., Los Angeles and London, in addition to local reporters from Dallas and Fort Worth, informed the audience of the impacts the trial had nationwide and worldwide. Millions of Santa’s supporters marched on the Capitol and in front of the White House while thousands of children suffered from anxiety attacks and “Santa Claus syndrome,” they reported.

“Mr. President will call Gov. Greg Abbott to join forces to bring calm to this matter. President Biden will also address the nation in the next two days over this crisis to offer peace and justice for Santa Claus,” the junior press secretary for President Joe Biden announced.

The jury found Santa “not guilty” after it was revealed that a man who looked similar to Santa Claus, named Santa Pause, had taken the sleigh in good faith to help Santa with Christmas business when the real Santa had paused to eat the apple pie during a break.

A free man, Santa strutted out of the courtroom to get back to work.

Edmonds told the Star-Telegram that she focuses on fifth-grade students for the play each year because that’s the age where they can start being charged in juvenile court.

“I thought it would be good to introduce them to the judicial system so that we can keep them from being a juvenile delinquent,” she said.

Oakmont Elementary Principal Cabrea Bundy said the children who were cast in the play rehearsed every day for about a month during their recess time.

“We’re just grateful for the opportunity… knowing there’s so many schools in the Tarrant County community, it is a kind of a privilege,” she said.