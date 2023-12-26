Santa Fe band will join massive bagpipe ensemble for Rose Parade in California

Dec. 25—When Morag Smith happened upon a Facebook post calling bagpipers across the globe to join the iconic Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year's Day, she turned to her husband and said, "Would it be completely crazy to do this?"

"The poor, foolish man said, 'Sure, why not?' " Smith joked.

Six of the seven members of the Order of the Thistle Pipes and Drums, a bagpipe band in Santa Fe that includes Smith and her two kids, auditioned and were named to the ensemble. They have spent over seven months preparing to participate.

"It's an experiment, really, because we don't know if it's going to blow up on the first rehearsal or what," said 71-year-old band member Clancy Clements.

The Pipes on Parade ensemble will include over 100 drummers, bagpipers and dancers in Scottish attire from across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Northern Ireland and Scotland, making up the largest pipe band in the 135-year history of the Tournament of Roses Parade. The parade, which dates back to 1890, typically draws 750,000 onlookers, plus "millions more" online and via television, Pipes on Parade co-director Kevin Conquest said in a news release. The Rose Bowl, one of the most-watched college football games of the year, also takes place in Pasadena that day; this year will feature the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Michigan Wolverines.

Some of the Pipes on Parade members have practiced together in virtual rehearsals this year, but the entire band will not come together until Dec. 28, just two days before the group will perform intricate marching patterns at Bandfest at Pasadena City College. The group will perform again at Disneyland on New Year's Eve before graduating to the 5.5-mile Roses Parade route.

The Santa Fe band, with members ranging from 13 to 71, will probably contribute some of the youngest and oldest members of the massed band, said pipe major Lisa Lashley.

The band, still sponsored by the Scottish Rite Center, formed under a member of the center in 1999. Members have come and gone since then, many joining with no prior experience.

Lashley, who is 66, had never seen nor heard a bagpipe until she went to a Celtic concert at age 40. She struck up a conversation with a woman during intermission who said she was a student piper, began attending band practices in Santa Fe and spent about two and a half years learning tunes on a practice chanter — a woodwind instrument for beginning bagpipers — before she bought bagpipes.

William Parkes, Smith's 17-year-old son, decided to learn the bagpipes around age 10 after inheriting pipes from older family members with Scottish roots. That inspired his sister Sarah and his mother to join as drummers.

"Not many 13-year-olds can say they were in the Rose Parade," Sarah Parkes said, noting her only other experience in a parade has been the much smaller Madrid Christmas parade.

Polly Keeney, who had long loved the sound of bagpipes, joined the band after she moved to Santa Fe from Washington state despite having "never touched pipes, drums or nothing" before.

"The sound is what drives you because there [have] been a lot of people who have joined because they wanted to learn but they didn't have the drive" for such a technical instrument, Keeney said. "They must not have loved it as much as we did because we're still here doing it!"

Smith said she not only loves Celtic music but also the "internationally close-knit" community of musicians.

"The relationship distance from ... beginners to the best in the world is very short," she said.

Her daughter takes lessons from the head of a drum section that won world's best at a pipe band championship in Scotland this past year, and Smith also takes lessons from a drummer who competed in the world championships — "not because either of us are that good, but because the community lets you reach out that way and the very best players are willing to teach the newcomers," Smith said.

"If you're a multitasker, the pipes are a good fit," Clements added, after spending several minutes getting everyone's pipes in tune at a band rehearsal.

"For me, just to be in a band and to be marching and playing, and get locked in — man, there's not a better feeling."